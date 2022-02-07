Three Wolves homered on Sunday afternoon at Cole Field as UWG baseball (3-0) completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Kentucky State Thorobreds (0-3) with a 20-2 Game 3 victory.
Anthony Calabro, Brody Wortham, and Jackson Webb each found the grass beyond the outfield fence at Cole Field, with Wortham coming just a triple shy of the cycle for the day. The junior picked up right where he left off last season, delivering on and 8-for-12 weekend with five RBI and seven runs scored. As a team, the Wolves hit .484 for the weekend, pounding out 51 runs on 45 hits, including 16 doubles in the three-game series with KSU.
After starter Robert Coleman worked his way out of a jam in the top of the first, Wortham led off the bottom of the inning with a double that touched off a seven-run inning for the Wolves. Sam Ladner and Edgar Cruz each had a hit that drove in two runs in the inning as the Wolves continued the onslaught from Saturday's doubleheader sweep.
After a scoreless second, West Georgia picked it back up again in the third, with Wortham getting things started again, this time with a single. Anthony Calabro then belted a two-run homer to left-center, giving the Wolves a 9-0 lead. Wortham wasn't done in that inning, though, as the junior belted a grand slam later in the inning, giving UWG a commanding 15-0 advantage.
The quartet of Coleman, Jenson Barker, Brycen Jones, and Garrett Mishoe combined to allow two runs on four hits in the contest, striking out five batters. Wortham, Calabro, Webb, Collin Moore, and Fuzzy Furr each had at least three RBI on the day and Wortham had four. He also joined with Moore and Webb to lead the way with three runs scored on the day.
Next up for the Wolves is a trip to North Georgia on Tuesday to take on Emmanuel before heading to South Florida next weekend to play Lynn, Palm Beach Atlantic, and Nova Southeastern.
