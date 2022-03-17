There’s a song my Momma used to sing.
She loved it so much she taught it to her Sunday school class at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church. We sang it at her funeral—
“I’m living on the mountain, underneath a cloudless sky,
“I’m drinking at the fountain that shall never run dry;
“Oh yes! I’m feasting on the manna from a bountiful supply,
“For I am dwelling in Beulah Land.”
I’ve never really understood exactly what or where is Beulah Land, but in my mind it’s either paradise in the great beyond or somewhere around Farmer’s High Road near Bowdon. I have, however, always understood the importance of a fountain—especially when I’m thirsty.
This morning I returned to visit the church with my dad where I grew up. Sometimes it’s important to drink from the fountain that flows with the theology of John Wesley.
Weekly church attendance has been my wound the last few years (especially during the pandemic) unlike my dad who hasn’t missed more than two dozen days in the last 85 years. When the roll is called up yonder, I’m confident he’ll be there. Hopefully, there will be a good lawyer standing at the Pearly Gates when I arrive who can win my case with St. Peter. If I’m lucky, the attorney will secure me a provisional certificate of entry provided I makeup my absentees.
Who knows what it will be like? All I know is to trust my friend who supposedly died two minutes and came back to life to share his near-death experience upon reaching Heaven.
“Well, when I arrived, St. Peter looked at me and asked, ‘Religion?’” my friend said. “I answered ‘Methodist.’”
“That’s great,” St. Peter replied. “Now, please enter and go to Room 28 and join all of the other Methodists who will be eating a covered dish meal. Just make sure when you pass Room 8 to be very quiet and don’t say a word.”
“I stood around for a second,” continued my friend. “And I got to hear the guy behind me in line answer St. Peter’s question. He replied, ‘Episcopalian.’”
“Just follow the Methodist in front of you,” St. Peter directed. “Once you find Room 30, please enter and join the other members of your tribe where you’ll find them arguing about the type of wine being served. And whatever you do, please don’t say a single word as you pass Room 8.”
“That’s when I looked back at St. Peter and asked him why do we need to be so quiet when we pass Room 8,” my friend said.
“Oh, that’s easy,” replied St. Peter. “That’s where the Baptists are and they think they’re the only ones here.”
As my dad and I entered the Agape Sunday School class, I felt as though the year wasn’t 2022. It could have easily been 1972, 1987, 1996 or any in between. It’s the same people who were here from my youth. Well, it’s mostly the same folks as I looked around the room. Unfortunately, there were many empty chairs with too many widows and widowers who continue to press on as the bells continue to toll.
“You know your mother was one of the founders of this class,” my dad said. “Our preacher at the time Bill Tyson asked her and some others to start it. And it’s been going strong since somewhere around 1962.”
The people of the Agape Sunday School class know how to make someone feel welcome. I hugged about half of the room and even scored a free breakfast when long-time member Susan Berry walked in with a basket of hot homemade muffins. The class president Gherry Gustafson thanked everyone for collectively giving $2,100 to secure hotel rooms, food and other necessities for homeless families in our town.
Furthermore, the class prayed for the chaos in Ukraine. And my mother’s high school classmate Dick Tisinger taught the class as he dealt with how Christians can work through the difficult topic of polarization that permeates our society.
I wish I had the answer but all I could think about as Dick spoke was the model that Francis of Assisi offers us as he did not attack the monuments or machines of his day directly but went out to the edge and did it better in the nonviolent style of Jesus.
Father Richard Rohr explains it clearly when he writes, “St. Francis wasn’t telling the others they were doing it wrong. He just gently and lovingly tried to do it better. I think that’s true reconstruction. Remember, the best criticism of the bad is the practice of the better. That might be a perfect motto for all reconstructive work. It does not destroy machines or monuments but reinvigorates them with new energy and form.”
It was clear as I left the church last weekend the Agape Sunday School class is more than a group of long-time friends who fellowship with each other for an hour or two every weekend. They’re still unselfishly giving to those in need. They’re still learning.
Most of all, their actions are teaching the next generation and beyond what agape is all about anyway—unconditional love.
Thank you, Agape Sunday School Class. Once again, I’m drinking from the fountain. My cup is overflowing.
And Momma, if you can hear me, I’m dwelling in Beulah Land.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.