The Bremen First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir will perform “Then Came the Morning”, an Easter Cantata, this Sunday evening at 6 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. All members of the public are welcomed and encouraged to attend the performance, the first the choir has presented on a Sunday evening in recent years. From my time in the choir, I know that the experience of singing with its members is one that is uplifting and genuinely satisfying. I believe that every worship service in which we are a part is better because of our choir.
As a young child growing up in East Tennessee, I watched our church’s choir and listened to them practice nearly every week because my mother, Linda, was a member, and my father, Lynn, was the director for over a decade. He was also a music professor at Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, Tennessee, where he helped found the Athens Area Arts Council and Community Chorus. He was a dynamic member of the community, and he helped make the arts programs in town more organized so that fellow musicians could join in performing together whether the music was religious or secular. I am really proud of what he accomplished in his time there, especially since I remember how his direction was so well-received, and the choirs he directed had long-standing membership.
When he left in 1982, Linda, my mother, took over the position of director at our church. I am equally proud of what she accomplished as the minister of music there. She directed the choir for 26 years, though her degrees were in education rather than music. She retained all the members who served under my father, as well as welcoming new members sharing their significant gifts of song. She was a real task-master, but she and the choir believed they were doing important work in the worship service. She helped initiate the tradition of the “Hanging of the Greens” service prior to Advent, and the ranks of the choir swelled under her direction.
When I started my undergraduate college experience at Middle Tennessee State University, I made friends in my classes who were members of the college choir. They encouraged me to join after the first semester. When I auditioned for our director, Dr. Raphael Bundage, he was kind enough to hear what strengths I had, and I joined the choir’s baritones. There, I learned how to sight-read well enough to match my peers’ notes, and I discovered a love for choral singing. I also joined the University Chamber Choir, and we toured Germany and Austria in the spring of 1989. We performed concerts in the cities of Innsbruck, Linz, and Vienna, and we performed at Salzburg Cathedral on Palm Sunday. I remained a member of both choirs until I graduated, and we performed The Mozart Requiem, The Verdi Requiem, and William Walton’s Belshazzar’s Feast among other great works.
After college, I sang in the Knoxville Community Chorus for a summer, and then used my vocal skills in Rock bands. Over the previous years I had been in the choir, I learned how to breathe properly and how to better control my voice. This led to eventually performing in many groups in Atlanta, sometimes singing lead vocals and other times singing backing vocals.
Since joining the Bremen First United Methodist Choir, I have taken part in weekly services as well as Christmas and Easter Cantatas. I have enjoyed each one. The fellowship with my fellow choir members and our focus on a shared worship service goal is both moving and motivating. I believe much of my initial enthusiasm for singing in the choir was because of my family heritage, and how much I enjoyed it thirty years ago.
Joining our church choir felt like a natural experience, harkening back to my formative years listening to my parents’ choirs. Even so, I really believe listeners will be entertained and inspired by our music this Sunday night. I sincerely hope you all will be able to join us.
