The Bremen First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir will perform “Then Came the Morning”, an Easter Cantata, this Sunday evening at 6 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. All members of the public are welcomed and encouraged to attend the performance, the first the choir has presented on a Sunday evening in recent years. From my time in the choir, I know that the experience of singing with its members is one that is uplifting and genuinely satisfying. I believe that every worship service in which we are a part is better because of our choir.

As a young child growing up in East Tennessee, I watched our church’s choir and listened to them practice nearly every week because my mother, Linda, was a member, and my father, Lynn, was the director for over a decade. He was also a music professor at Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, Tennessee, where he helped found the Athens Area Arts Council and Community Chorus. He was a dynamic member of the community, and he helped make the arts programs in town more organized so that fellow musicians could join in performing together whether the music was religious or secular. I am really proud of what he accomplished in his time there, especially since I remember how his direction was so well-received, and the choirs he directed had long-standing membership.

Trending Videos