On the Sunday afternoon before I packed up the car and headed back to Roopville from my recent trip back home, I decided to stroll through the old Mountain View neighborhood and let my mind wander. Those vivid memories, replete with many a smile a tear, washed over me like the backyard water spicket under a scorching late-Summer sun. Time, someone once said, can be the wisest counselor.
My Granny and Paw-Paw’s house is on the right, still surrounded by a couple of sweet gums and a catalpa worm tree. My friends took to my Granny’s kitchen like hogs to the trough. The Frigidaire (the given name for any refrigerator), held varying sizes of Country Crock butter bowls of some sort, welcomed delicacies for sweaty kids who came in from a heated game or two of Wiffle Ball held in the side yard. Here in this home, my friends and I equated love with homecooked food, whether dumped out hot tea cakes from a well-worn, blackened griddle pan onto the dinner table, or sitting out a sugary sweet like a fresh apple cake on the kitchen bar, my Granny would cook for an army. You could always count on three squares – breakfast, lunch, and supper – something you wouldn’t get at a drive-thru. She’d use a dish clout that had some fancy blue and yellow embroidery on it and spread it over what any leftovers and whatnot. The beckoning evening song of the tree frogs would call us back to give it one last go-around.
“You boys are always welcome here,” Granny was apt to say, her words as true as the tick-tock of the brown Regulator clock over the faded yellow Frigidaire. We were mighty thankful, too. Mighty thankful.
Just a stone’s throw from my Granny and Paw-Paw’s house was where Mr. Marion Hill lived. He never locked his doors. Come to think of it, no one did then. Mr. Hill had a nice chunk of bottom piece of land in the spring-fed ditch in front of his home. Raised a yearly garden there. What silver queen corn and yellow squash he didn’t eat, why, he gave it all to folks in the community. When someone in the community passed on to the other side of Jordan, Mr. Hill eased up-and-down the road in his burgundy Ford Courier and requested donations for flowers to send to the funeral home in town, a Cool-Whip bowl offering plate, with the words “community flowers” written by an unsteady hand in black permanent marker. I went with him a time or two when the arthritis in his bones flared up, which was more often than not.
If you needed a cut and a fresh shave, Mr. Bill Price’s barber shop was just over yonder up a hill a piece. I’d cut through a tall pine thicket and up a chert hill and be seated in his black swivel chair before our back porch door slammed shut. I ain’t pulling your leg when I mention a cut and a fresh shave. He’d wrap a hot towel around my neck and commence to sharpening his straight edge razor on a leather strap that hung loose from the mantle piece. Thwap. Thwap. Thwap. It didn’t take many strokes to get it ready to do its business, while a handful of the community men would be seated around that swivel chair and chat about the weather, about how the heat was doing a job on their tomato plants.
“It’ll cut a frog hair four ways, young man,” Mr. Price would boast, and always added, “next time, bring me one from the ditch across the road, and I’ll show you.” He’d crack something of a grin before lathering up my neck with generous slathering of Gillette shaving cream. A $5 bill covered it. I was the One-Two-Three Redlight! Champion in the community from ’81-’86 and I owe it all to Mr. Price and his leather strap-sharpened straight razor.
In the bend of a curve just a little piece past the church was the home to Mr. and Mrs. Baggett. Now, if we boys weren’t raisin’ cain around my grandparents’ place, we sure as shootin’ were around theirs. Bicycles and go-carts up-and-down their drive, a cloud of dust thicker than a bowl of oatmeal would surround us.
“You boys don’t get hurt,” Mrs. Baggett would say, smiling, with a simple wave of her hand. She played everything from Almost Persuaded to I’ve Got a Mansion on the piano at our church, and was in charge of the Vacation Bible School cookies and red Kool-Aid every Summer. She always gave me an extra portion. Mr. Baggett loved to carry us places in his blue, ’79 Ford Ranger. We often rode in the back, before laws and such. He would also chide us about using the outhouse when we had to do our business:
“Watch your bits,” he’d warn us, “never know what’ll getcha!” he’d laugh.
You ain’t lived if you’ve never been in a sweatbox of an outhouse during the height of Summer, squattin’ and watchin’ your bits while trying to do your business, believe me.
That evening, I recalled how my childhood was nothing short of idyllic. The people of this little community that stretched a mile on either side of the Baptist church had a lot to do with it. Folks took an interest in one another. Mr. Charles Cantrell could “talk the fire” out of someone who’d had a bad scald or burn. Many hung slop buckets from their back yard oak trees for Mr. and Mrs. Adams’s hogs. Mr. Adams would make rounds twice a week to collect. Mr. Robert Milam, whom I called “Hootie,” was a master at wood working, his pieces adorned our neighbor’s homes like kudzu vines in the treetops. The Sprayberry’s owned Mountain View Grocery, where $2 would buy a glass-bottled Coke, a pack of smokes for my Dad, and have change left over to play a round or two on the Bally pinball machine. Each are worthy of a story. Another time, perhaps.
But this day, though, as Sunday evening was coming down, was reserved for those who still reside in my mind, and on the other side of Jordan. It was a simpler time of life, then.
I’m still holding onto that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.