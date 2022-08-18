On the Sunday afternoon before I packed up the car and headed back to Roopville from my recent trip back home, I decided to stroll through the old Mountain View neighborhood and let my mind wander. Those vivid memories, replete with many a smile a tear, washed over me like the backyard water spicket under a scorching late-Summer sun. Time, someone once said, can be the wisest counselor.

My Granny and Paw-Paw’s house is on the right, still surrounded by a couple of sweet gums and a catalpa worm tree. My friends took to my Granny’s kitchen like hogs to the trough. The Frigidaire (the given name for any refrigerator), held varying sizes of Country Crock butter bowls of some sort, welcomed delicacies for sweaty kids who came in from a heated game or two of Wiffle Ball held in the side yard. Here in this home, my friends and I equated love with homecooked food, whether dumped out hot tea cakes from a well-worn, blackened griddle pan onto the dinner table, or sitting out a sugary sweet like a fresh apple cake on the kitchen bar, my Granny would cook for an army. You could always count on three squares – breakfast, lunch, and supper – something you wouldn’t get at a drive-thru. She’d use a dish clout that had some fancy blue and yellow embroidery on it and spread it over what any leftovers and whatnot. The beckoning evening song of the tree frogs would call us back to give it one last go-around.

