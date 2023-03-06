The drop in gas prices has begun to slow a bit according to the American Automobile Association
According to a press release from AAA, gas prices across the state of Georgia have dropped on average just one cent to $3.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The state average is 20 cents less than a month ago and 63 cents less than a year ago. The price to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline is now $47.10. This is $3.00 less than it took to fill up this time last year.
“Georgia gas price average saw a minimal change at the pumps across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “One factor slowing down pump prices is the switch to summer blend gasoline. This blend is designed to lower emissions during the summer and is more expensive to refine.”
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $2.95 per gallon at MPG at 1260 Bankhead Highway. There are 15 gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average ranging between $2.97 and $3.09.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.09 located at 408 Rockmart Road. There are six other gas station in Villa Rica that offers a price below the state average ranging between $3.07 and $3.09
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $2.97 per gallon at the BP at 835 Pacific Avenue. There are four other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $2.99 and $3.08.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has increased by four cents to $3.40. According to the press release, “One reason appears to be an increase in demand, as the cost of oil has barely budged for the past few weeks. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.91 million to 9.11 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly one million barrels to 239.2 million barrels. The increase in gas demand, amid tighter supplies, has contributed to rising pump prices.
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state and national average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
