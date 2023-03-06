The drop in gas prices has begun to slow a bit according to the American Automobile Association 

According to a press release from AAA, gas prices across the state of Georgia have dropped on average just one cent to $3.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The state average is 20 cents less than a month ago and 63 cents less than a year ago. The price to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline is now $47.10. This is $3.00 less than it took to fill up this time last year.

