All around west Georgia, students are getting out of school and looking forward to their summer vacation. Although summer fun can be a great way to recharge these young students, studies show that they don’t need to take an extended break from learning.
The Brookings Institute reports on this phenomenon, sometimes referred to as summer learning loss, summer setback, or summer slide. The authors concluded that: (1) on average, students’ achievement scores declined over summer vacation by one month’s worth of school-year learning, (2) declines were sharper for math than for reading, and (3) the extent of loss was larger at higher grade levels.
The study went on to say this trend could be reversed by engaging students with summer learning, which provides structure to children's summer experiences. This structure makes it more likely that students will stay engaged, focused, and out of trouble. It also keeps their academic skills polished, and in some cases, makes it possible for them to get ahead.
Tim Chapman, Superintendent at the Carrollton Center for the Arts says the staff there is offering great opportunities for summer learning.
“We want to make sure the students in our community, as well as the adults, have learning opportunities that will keep people engaged by using creativity and ultimately excite them about the learning process. That’s why the Carrollton Center for the Arts is offering a full roster of summer camps and classes.
Chapman says that summer art camp is made possible by the great teachers they have in place.
“This summer the Carrollton Center for the Arts has 25 instructors.”
Chapman is excited about the experience that these teachers will be bringing to summer camp.
“These are artists who also teach. The majority have higher education in their field of study and many the instructors are seasoned professionals who have worked in the field. We also have instructors that are just beginning their careers in their respective fields. In addition, we’ll have art students from the University of West Georgia helping with the programs. The whole experience is designed to excite young students about learning.”
Jenny Lyle is a teaching veteran and has worked for the Carrollton Recreation Department, Backyard Family Theater, Carroll County Community Theater, and been an instructor at the Carrollton Arts Center for the past 20 years.
“My art is reaching out to the kids in our community, to teach them theater and help them learn how to be responsible and to articulate, in a positive way. There are studies by Georgia Council for the Arts that show when children are involved in theater, it helps develop of course, public speaking and good vocabulary, but also math skills and cognitive reasoning.
Jenny Lyle believes that theater also helps young students learn how to discipline themselves.
“When they get onto the stage, it’s up to them whether or not they succeed. I’ve worked with children who have ADD and ADHD, as well as with children with Autism and Asperger’s Syndrome. Theater helps teach them focus. Recently one of my kids who had those challenges won wheel of fortune and now he works for a big tech company. I believe his childhood theater experience was a part of that growth.”
If young students are interested in music, there are camps at the Carrollton Center for the Arts that will challenge and delight them. Terry Lowry, local composer, performer, and director of the Carrollton Symphony Orchestra, the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra, the Carroll County Wind Ensemble, and the Carrollton Community Choir says that music is an important skill for young people to learn.
“That’s why the CSO is committed to enriching the lives of children through great music and we've worked hard to fulfill this mission for 20 years," Lowry said.
“The Carroll Symphony Orchestra offers students the opportunity to work with professional musicians in group and private instruction settings. They spend a week learning chamber music and going deeper into the music than what is possible in a large classroom setting where the band director must work with 100 or more students at once.”
Lowry thinks art benefits students by helping them make sense of the world around them. “Art - abstract art in particular - helps us make sense of the world when our words are inadequate. And instrumental music is the most abstract art form of all. We can make music (or listen to music) that helps us express how we feel. What makes music so profound is how it elicits emotion and even change within oneself.”
If your young learner is interested in visual arts, there are many opportunities for them to bloom during summer camp. Instructor and artist Alan Kuykendall has been igniting the love for art in students for many years. “The value of Art, music, dance, theater, and writing cannot be dismissed by any argument. It educates and broadens our minds, enriches our lives. It advances the maturity and intelligence of our children, helping them to become the next Generation to move mankind forward… to destinies not yet imagined.”
Summer learning programs shouldn’t be a luxury or just an afterthought when there’s nothing else to do. Summer learning at the Carrollton Center for the Arts has a real positive impact on both academic and social-emotional development. It provides structure to children’s summer experiences, helping them stay engaged, focused, and out of trouble. Plus, it teaches them that anyone can create, and that’s a lesson that can carry them into the future.
The summer art camps and classes will be held from May 30 till July 27. They have camps in dance, visual arts, baking, singing, acting and more. Tim Chapman recommends registering soon because the camps are filling up fast. Register online at www.carrolltonarts.com or for more information, call 770-838-1083.
