All around west Georgia, students are getting out of school and looking forward to their summer vacation. Although summer fun can be a great way to recharge these young students, studies show that they don’t need to take an extended break from learning.

The Brookings Institute reports on this phenomenon, sometimes referred to as summer learning loss, summer setback, or summer slide. The authors concluded that: (1) on average, students’ achievement scores declined over summer vacation by one month’s worth of school-year learning, (2) declines were sharper for math than for reading, and (3) the extent of loss was larger at higher grade levels.

