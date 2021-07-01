Faculty and staff at some Carrollton City Schools have been working over the summer trying to close the learning gap between their young students.
At the beginning of June, they held a number of summer learning camps such as their readiness prep camp for pre-k students, as well as the Positive Academic Learning Stars (PALS) group.
According to camp director Jessica Dietsch, the school system has organized these learning camps for several years.
A learning gap is the difference between what a student is expected to have learned by a certain grade level versus what they actually have learned up to that point.
Educators have been working closely with the students who have shown to have a learning gap, helping them better their proficiency, literacy, writing skills, as well as a number of other things.
“During the school year, as well as summer, we like to focus on literacy — which is a big thing with the Carrollton schools,” said Taria Wooten, second grade teacher and PAL staff at Carrollton Elementary. “Basically we are trying to help our babies that need it the most.”
PAL Director Tamara Wooten, said that during the camp, the students were offered five enrichments, which are activities that occur beyond the standards framework. The enrichments offered include media production, art, nutrition, physical education, and character ed.
In order to achieve these goals, the Wooten sisters, along with other educators at the camp, said that they have been using a lot of different resources to prep the students for the next grade. They have personalized their teaching methods to focus on what areas the students are struggling with, instead of expecting them to know things they may not know.
“We use the I-Ready program,” said Taria. “We also create lesson plans and try to focus on the most basic foundational skills that cause learning gaps for students. As far as literacy, we focus on phonics like word-blending, vowels, sight words, etc.”
According to the PALS staff, their ultimate goal is to be a bridge for their students. Minority groups are among their biggest concern for showing a learning gap. That’s for a number of reasons, such as their background, poverty, etc.
“A lot of minorities fall into the learning gap,” said Taria. “For me, I know how important education is and the opportunities it can provide.
“Therefore, my philosophy is that we have work to do. When I say that, I don’t mean just work inside the classroom, but work as a people and a future. The same way wealth is passed down so should literacy.”
