Summer holiday is a busy time for CHS operations team
- By Dan Minish The Times-Georgian
-
-
Just because students and teachers are on summer vacation doesn't mean school hallways and rooms are void of activity.
The weeks between the end of one school term and the beginning of another is actually one of he busiest times of the year for school operations and maintenance staff.
“Of course we are always involved in some type of maintenance work throughout the year, but when the buildings are empty -- except for those that may be involved with a limited number of students who are in summer school -- it’s a busy time for us,” said Craig George, assistant superintendent of operations for the Carrollton City Schools.
George makes a daily tour of the city schools system's buildings during the summer to check the progress of ongoing maintenance and construction projects.
One of the major undertakings that George said should be completed by the opening day of the new school year is the installation of a new HVAC (heating, venting and air conditioning) system at the Carrollton Elementary School. When done, kindergartners through third graders will have a system comparable to the one at the newer Carrollton Upper Elementary School (Grades 4-6).
“The system we are replacing is almost 30 years old. It’s the original system that was installed at the elementary school that opened in 1992,” George said.
“Our teachers are the ones who are most excited,” he added.
For the last three decades, a single heating and air conditioning unit served three classrooms, thereby restricting teachers from being able to adjust the forced air temperature within their own individual room.
“Teachers will now be able to set the temperature to their own preference,” he said.
George noted that the new system will also provide better air quality.
The cost of the $4.4 million HVAC installation is being funded primarily through educational SPLOST revenue. Some state funding is also covering costs.
The Carrollton Elementary School has a current enrollment of 1,631 students, while the Carrollton Upper Elementary School, also known as “The CUE,” accommodates 1,180 students.
Another summer project on the Carrollton City Schools campus involves renovations at the Whitley Morris Field House, located just beyond the south end zone at Grisham Stadium.
According to City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus, a structural engineer who visited the facility about five years ago recommended moving the weight room off the second floor. While this recommendation was not practical at the time, plans evolved to move the weight room to the Pope-McGinnis Student Activity Center when it was constructed. When that was done, planning moved ahead to renovate the entire field house to better accommodate athletic and academic programs.
Albertus noted that several more sports have been added since the field house at the stadium was constructed 14 years ago. Ground-level renovations will include the addition and expansion of locker rooms and a much larger training room for athlete care. Upstairs, in the old weight room, space will be two large classrooms and coaches' offices that are being relocated from downstairs.
Albertus noted that the field house project started after the completion of spring sports with the goal to be completed in time for the start of football season.
The Trojans open the 2021 season at home on Aug. 20 against New Manchester, the first of three consecutive home games.
