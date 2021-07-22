The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is excited about more summer fun ahead.
The Waterworks opening reception earlier this month was a blast of refreshments. If you missed it, there are still plenty of opportunities to come shop local, support small businesses, taste a variety of culinary skills, and buy a small artwork for your personal collection to help the arts in your community survive.
Events at the CAC are always free and open to the public, with plenty of parking provided for guests.
The Tiny Fundraiser comes to the center every year, but you’ve never seen it like this before.
Vendors are setting up on the front lawn Thursdays, with music playing on the porch, and food for guests. Artists have turned in their 6x6 works of art to be displayed for the months of July and August. The artworks are sold for $20 each to support the events and programs provided to the community by the Arts Council.
Mark your calendars to come out to one or all of these Summer Pop Up Parties. Each night comes with goodies and surprises, featuring favorites such as The Hud Truck, Shirlie Ann’s Cakes, crafts, art, and everything in between.
The Douglas County Art Guild will join the party with homemade refreshments for shoppers on July 22, and Aug. 12.
Two great exhibits will be on display throughout the months of July and August in conjunction with A Tiny Fundraiser.
“Waterworks” exhibit will pay tribute to the greatest and rarest resource in our world — water — and it will run through the dates July 1-29 with artwork by four great artists: Patricia Hahn, Arnold German, Margalena Lepore, and Arlaine Morrison.
In August, six artists will display work in an exhibit that reflects on the quarantine — “How I Got Over; A Lockdown Collection.” August’s exhibiting artists include Tiffany Charesse, Ren Dillard, Akua Hardy, Crystal Jin Kim, Joseph McKinney, and Sean Mulkey.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
