Sula Mae Bearden

Mrs. Sula Mae Bearden, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023. She was born on July 6, 1943, in Trade, Tenn. She is the daughter of the late Noah and Nancy Mae Miller.

Sula was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a secretary for many years at Audible. She was an avid gardener and loved gospel music. She loved cooking for her family and spending time with her friends.

To send flowers to the family of Sula Bearden, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Friday, March 24, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 24
Service
Friday, March 24, 2023
1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Trending Videos