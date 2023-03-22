Mrs. Sula Mae Bearden, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023. She was born on July 6, 1943, in Trade, Tenn. She is the daughter of the late Noah and Nancy Mae Miller.
Sula was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a secretary for many years at Audible. She was an avid gardener and loved gospel music. She loved cooking for her family and spending time with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Travis Bearden; her sisters, Earlene Arnold and Joanne Wallace; her brothers, Martin Miller and Ronald Miller.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Kimberly Hines; sons & daughter-in-law, Scott Bonner and David & Amelia Kress; her brother & sister-in-law, Howard & Iva Lee Miller; grandchildren, Joshua Gann, Tyler & Haley Spivey, Hannah Kress, Spencer Kress, Bailey Kress, and John Kress; great-grandchildren, Kimberly Jewel Gann, John Baylor Spivey, Addy Kress, Brennen Key, Cutler Key, Dallye Haize Kress, Kason Kress, and Kinlee Kress; also, a host of nieces and nephews, friends and family.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1 P.M. from Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Gary Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home from 11 A.M. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
