Sula Bearden

Mrs. Sula Mae Bearden age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 20, 2023. She was born on July 6, 1943, in Trade, Tenn. She is the daughter of the late Noah and Nancy Mae Miller. Sula was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a secretary for many years at Audible. She was an avid gardener and loved gospel music. She loved cooking for her family and spending time with her friends. In addition to her parents she was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Travis Bearden; her sisters Earlene Arnold and Joanne Wallace; her brothers Martin Miller and Ronald Miller. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother Howard Miller and wife Iva Lee; her daughter, Kimberly Hines and her sons, Scott Bonner & David (Amelia) Kress; grandchildren, Joshua Gann, Tyler (Haley) Spivey, Hannah Kress, Spencer Kress, Bailey Kress and John Kress; great grandchildren, Kimberly Jewel Gann, John Baylor Spivey, Addy Kress, Brennen Key, Cutler Key, Dallye Haize Kress, Kason Kress and Kinlee Kress; also a hosts of nieces and nephews, friends and family. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1 P.M. from Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Rev. Gary Brown officiating. Internment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home on 11 A.M. until the hour of service.
Service information
Mar 24
Visitation
Friday, March 24, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 24
Service
Friday, March 24, 2023
1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
