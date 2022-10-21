Ms. Sue Griffin age 63 of Carrollton, Ga. who passed away October 14, 2022. Service will be conducted Saturday October 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
at A Place Of Refuge Church 106 Refuge Way Carrollton, Ga. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden Carrollton, Ga. Her viewing will be Friday October 21, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Carrollton, Ga. at 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.
