Sue Braswell

Sue Price Braswell, 88, of Huntsville, Alabama, ended her long battle with the debilities of Alzheimer’s on Sept. 11, 2020.
She was born in Carrollton, Georgia, of parents Harvie Price and Merle Sims Price. She attended Carrollton schools and West Georgia College.
She is survived by husband, Hubert Roland Braswell; children, Pamela, David, John Gregory, and Jim Braswell; brother, Hugh Don Price of Carrollton; grandchildren, John, Stephan, and Mark Braswell, and Nicholas and Jessica Ramsay; and great-grand-children, Cooper, Taylor, Aurora, and Meadow Braswell, and Owen and Claire Ramsay. She had the relationships of a loving and loved daughter to her mother-in-law and stepmother-in-law.
She was a faithful member of her church wherever she resided, and was a doer of the Word, particularly with children, youth, and young married couples. She was fully supportive of her husband’s active duty military service and made a home wherever he was assigned. She was tolerant of her husband’s extensive travel in connection with the testing of defensive systems in the Pacific area, and with his being home so much after retirement.
She loved to travel with her husband and friends, and visited all 50 states and Puerto Rico, in addition to 60 foreign countries, always conveying a favorable impression of our great country.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Jones Farm, and Kindred Hospice for their support during these especially trying times, and Dr. Don Evans and staff for their many years of caring for Sue.
Services are private. (www.laughlinservice.com)
