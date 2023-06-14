Mrs. Sue-Ann “Susie” Louise Merry VanStavern, age 76, of Kennesaw passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her home.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 4-6:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sue-Ann VanStavern as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.