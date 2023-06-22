Mrs. Sue-Ann “Susie” Louise Merry VanStavern, age 76, of Kennesaw passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her home.
Susie was born September 14, 1946 in St. Petersburg, FL, the daughter of the late Norman Eugene Merry and the late Nellie Margaret Brandt Merry. She was a check collection clerk for the Federal Reserve Bank and an avid baker who baked and decorated cakes. In her spare time, Susie enjoyed playing word search games, coloring, shopping with her daughter, door-dashing with her grand-daughter Casey and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandkids.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Donnie Carlisle of Kennesaw; sons and daughter-in-law, Edward and Kim VanStavern of Fayetteville and Joseph VanStavern of Villa Rica; step-daughter, Karen Elizabeth “Beth” Teet of Florida; sisters and brother-in-law Margaret Gene Stegall of St. Petersburg, FL and Mary Kathleen “Kathy” and Marty Moser of Ft. White, FL; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be conducted Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM from Midway Church with Rev. Todd Wright officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
