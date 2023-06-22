Sue-Ann “Susie” Louise Merry VanStavern

Mrs. Sue-Ann “Susie” Louise Merry VanStavern, age 76, of Kennesaw passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her home.

Susie was born September 14, 1946 in St. Petersburg, FL, the daughter of the late Norman Eugene Merry and the late Nellie Margaret Brandt Merry. She was a check collection clerk for the Federal Reserve Bank and an avid baker who baked and decorated cakes. In her spare time, Susie enjoyed playing word search games, coloring, shopping with her daughter, door-dashing with her grand-daughter Casey and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandkids.

To plant a tree in memory of Sue-Ann VanStavern as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.