The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found I-20 to be the second most dangerous highway in the United States.
According to 2019 data, I-20 has the second-highest rate of fatalities per mile with 208 fatalities (13.52 fatalities per 100 miles).
Danielle Marchell, licensed insurance agent and spokesperson for the Zebra (an Austin, Texas-based insurance comparison site), told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that an estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, which is 18.4% more than last year (the largest number of projected fatalities in that time period since 2006).
“The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not fully released [numbers for] 2020 and 2021 yet, but there are estimates that 2021 is on track to be one of the deadliest years ever on the road,” said Marchell.
Preliminary data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) show that vehicle miles traveled in the first half of 2021 increased by about 173.1 miles, or about 13%.
The fatality rate for the first half of 2021 increased to 1.34 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT), up from the projected rate of 1.28 fatalities per 100 million VMT in the first half of 2020.
“Safer roads and safer speeds are key parts of addressing this crisis of fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways,” said Stephanie Pollack, acting FHWA administrator.
Marchell told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that the fatality rates are increasing simply due to reckless driving.
“As far as reasonings why, I mean reckless driving has become such a big trend since the pandemic started,” said Marchell.
“A lot of assumptions coming from drivers, is the fact they think that if people are going to be at home more often, then it will be less people on the road for them to speed or be on their phone.”
In addition to speeding, Marchell said the prevalence of DUI’s have gone up over the last year as well.
“More and more people are driving while high, under opioids, etc.,” said Marchell. “When the pandemic first started there were less people on the roads, so they had a inclination to be riskier, and that trend is still continuing.”
Behavioral research findings from March 2020 through June 2021 released by the NHTSA also indicate that incidents of speeding and traveling without a seatbelt remain higher than during pre-pandemic times.
Steven Cliff, NHTSA deputy administrator, said that to stop aggressive, dangerous driving, and help prevent fatal crashes, everyone must work together.
“The report is sobering,” Cliff said. “It’s also a reminder of what hundreds of millions of people can do every day right now, to combat this: slow down, wear seat belts, drive sober, and avoid distractions behind the wheel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.