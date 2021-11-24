Jamaun Evans, Carrollton Trojans. Evans rushed for 19 carries for 136 yards and two TDs.

Bryce Hicks, Carrollton Trojans. Hicks was 14 for 106 yards and a TD.

Ace Williamson, Carrollton Trojans. Williamson had four catches for 106 yards and a TD.

Ty McKey, Villa Rica Wildcats. McKey had 16 rushes for 158 yards and a TD.

Bryson Ausby, Villa Rica Wildcats. Ausby had 17 rushes for 94 yards and a TD.

T.J. Harvison, Villa Rica Wildcats. Harvison found the end zone three times and rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries.

Luke Windom, Bowdon Red Devils. Windom scored both of Bowdon's touchdowns on 9 and 4 yard runs in their 46-13 loss to Turner County.

Clay Hyatt, Haralson County Rebels. Hyatt scored two TDs including a 64-yard run in the Rebels' 26-20 loss.

