Positive Athlete Georgia announced the 2020-21 regional winners Tuesday, and Carrollton High received one of the top awards as the Most Positive School in the West Georgia region.
Positive Athlete Georgia, with former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Hines Ward serving as its lead spokesman, recognizes coaches and student-athletes based on character above athletic performance. They have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities and display a positive attitude. Nominations are made by parents, coaches, teachers, administrators or fans of those in grades 9-12.
Two others from Carrollton High were honored: Maddie Mashburn in lacrosse and Gabrielle Willingham in gymnastics.
Making the West Georgia list are Central High’s Caleb Griffis in basketball, Villa Rica High’s Josh Hembree in tennis, Bowdon High’s Reagan Thompson in softball, Temple High’s Daiyanna Cooper in track and field, and Heard County High’s Sydney Goodard for multi-sports.
In the Northwest Georgia region, those honored include Haralson County High coach Darron Edwards and Bremen High’s Justin Shin in soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.