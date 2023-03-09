Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) hosted more than 300 members of the National FFA Organization from Carroll, Haralson, Paulding, Troup and Floyd county high schools for its seventh annual FFA Day the first of March. Students took part in educational sessions that touched on different aspects of the agriculture industry and careers directly related.
The small-scale expo is one way Carroll EMC recognizes its founding roots and helps develop the next generation of agriculturalists who will drive the state’s leading industry well into the future. In conjunction with National FFA Week and complimenting the students’ classroom studies, the cooperative scheduled presenters to share 30-minute glimpses into their workday or ag-related hobby. Included in this year’s lineup was University of Georgia professor, Brent Credille; Department of Natural Resources game warden, Eric Brown; Agrimerica Farm and Construction staff members, Caleb Thompson and Jason Spruill; and Central High School students, Aliyah Ayers and Lily Kessler.
