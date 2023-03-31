CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS ART SHOW

Roopville Elementary 4th grader Alaina Gilland proudly points out her artwork that is on display as part of the Carroll County Schools Student Art Show at the CCSS Performing Arts Center in Carrollton.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Artwork by students throughout Carroll County Schools was displayed and citations awarded to numerous students at the annual District Show held at the school system's Performing Arts Center in Carrollton on Wednesday night.

The creations were featured throughout the center and were viewed by a mix of students, parents, school officials and supporters of the arts.

