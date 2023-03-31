Artwork by students throughout Carroll County Schools was displayed and citations awarded to numerous students at the annual District Show held at the school system's Performing Arts Center in Carrollton on Wednesday night.
The creations were featured throughout the center and were viewed by a mix of students, parents, school officials and supporters of the arts.
Judging was done by local professional artists, Patrick Henrickson and Melanie Drew. Criteria included overall visual impact, interpretation and creativity, composition and design, and craftsmanship.
Following the exhibit viewing and reception, guests gathered in the center's auditorium to hear Alicia Brock who served as the guest speaker for the event and the recognition of the students. Brock's work includes bronze sculptures, pencil and mixed media, and oil portraits that primarily focus on western subject matter. In addition to sharing her personal story of how art has positively impacted her life, she encouraged students to continue to pursue their talents in visual art.
The following students received the top awards in the annual system-wide competition:
1st- Eliseo Ramires Aguilar, Sharps Creek
2nd- Jackson Cowart, Central
2nd- Damaris Quinones Vera, Villar Rica
1st- Niya Beam, Roopville
2nd- Khloe Davis, Sharps Creek
1st- Julia Christian, Bay Springs
2nd- Jerricco Hardy, Bowdon
2nd Place- Lilyanna Ricci, Temple
1st- Anjolaoluwa King, Villa Rica
2nd- Gisell Perez Morales, Central
1st- Zoey Dollar, Central
2nd- Iker Sosa Recio, Villa Rica
1st- Gabriella Singh Torres, Bowdon
1st- Mia Caldwell, Central
2nd- Jude Fralick, Temple
1st- Anna Stober, Central
2nd- Allison Crumbley, Bowdon
1st- Dawson Lillie, Central
2nd- Autumn Higgins, Central
1st- Carlie Montgomery, Bowdon
2nd- Abigail Hale, Villa Rica
1st- Huck Maxwell, Central
2nd- Xander Harris, Temple
