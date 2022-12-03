One man was shot and two are in custody after a shooting at a student apartment complex in Carrollton on Saturday.
Carrollton Police responded to the report of shots fired on Saturday afternoon in a Carrollton student apartment complex that left one UWG student shot multiple times.
On Saturday afternoon, Carrollton Police responded to 915 Lovvorn Road, RiverPointe Apartments, in reference to shots fired near the 1000 building. When Carrollton officers arrived along with University of West Georgia police, it was determined that one male university student had been shot at least three times, according to Captain JJ Cole.
According to Cole, the victim was “alive, conscious breathing” when officers arrived. The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment. Officers were able to determine there was a crime scene located in the parking lot. Through the victim and witnesses, officers were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle quickly, per Cole.
The vehicle was located and stopped on a felony stop “not far” from the crime scene location, according to Cole. During that felony stop, officers located a weapon and determined there were two occupants in the vehicle, who were detained and taken in for questioning.
“The evidence with the car kind of validates that it all happened out here in the parking lot,” Cole said.
The victim's exact condition is unknown, but according to Cole, his situation looks “promising.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.