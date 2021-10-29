For an Eagle Scout project, one Bremen High School student was able to plan, design, and create a $34,000 outdoor classroom project.
James Cullison, senior, joined the Scouts in the first grade. He first thought of the outdoor classroom idea when in eighth grade and completed it in July of 2021.
During those years, James raised $34,000 in funds and donated labor, as well as logged in 979 service hours.
On average, an Eagle Scout’s Service Project takes 336 labor hours to complete, and the cost really depends on the type of project being done, according to Sean Borja, Marketing and Communications Director for the Atlanta Area Council.
The idea, James said, was to create societal value and change the lives of others. And this change happened to be an educational environment.
“I would love for teachers to teach outside,” said James. “The initiative is to get students out of the classroom and breathe in nature while learning.”
James told the Times-Georgian on Monday that when he first proposed the idea, people thought he was "crazy." He said there were even people who tried to get him to change his project idea.
“No one believed me or thought I could do it since I was only in the eighth grade,” said James. “But, that made me work even harder to prove them wrong.”
David Hicks, superintendent of Bremen City Schools, was one of many who first thought the idea was far-fetched. But, Hicks told the Times-Georgian that he soon realized James was serious after writing the tenth out of almost 20 support letters for James.
“To be honest, I talked to James and asked him if he was sure that he wanted to undertake such a large project,” said Hicks. “I feel a little guilty now because I even tried to persuade him to change ideas.
“But, James was very determined. Generally speaking, what he set out to do, he accomplished.”
Hicks said if he had to describe James using only one word he would choose "perseverance."
“I’ve been in this role as superintendent for 12 years, and every year we always have at least one or two Eagle Scout’s project where the school system is the benefactor of those projects,” said Hicks.
“By far, James project has been the most ambitious in terms of scale and in terms of money. Almost four years he has worked on fundraisers, securing materials, etc. So, he has really had to persevere through those challenges. His tenacity to get it done is impressive.”
Wendy Cullison, James' mother, said Monday that two Scout Master’s helped James to progress to where he is today.
“Leading a Scout troop is a huge undertaking— it’s like parenting 20-30 teenagers at one time,” said Wendy. “These two men, Joseph Cobb and Eric McDonald gave up personal time to pour into James and help shape the person he has become.”
James said that while it was hard to raise the funds for the project, comprehending the layout and construction plans were by far the most challenging.
“This is where my grandfather and businessmen helped me,” said James. “My grandfather taught me confidence. He also helped me with basic drawings and knowledge.
“And Richard Lusk, the vice present at R.K. Redding Construction, guided me through the planning and execution of the project. He helped me to make my vision happen.”
Beside the outdoor classroom pavilion stands a donor recognition sign. Each donor is categorized according to how much they helped during the construction of the project.
Platinum donors are R.K. Redding Construction Inc., Caliber 1 Construction, Community Foundation of West Georgia Inc., and additional anonymous donors.
Gold donors are Carl Nast and Nast Construction.
Silver donors are Max & Delores Goldin, Warren & Ava Sewell Foundation, and Denise Companies.
Bronze donors are Wallace Building Center, Jack Witcher Attorney LLC, Lovvorn Arg Co. LLC, Woodall Orthodontists LLC, Carroll EMC, and Alan Bell.
James said the reason he was able to get help from so many donors is because his first donor told him no.
“This was a big project, and I knew I had to go straight to the source,” said James. “I asked the first donor [whose identity remains anonymous] to donate the whole $34,000.
“Him telling me ‘no’ forced me to ask other business owners. I realized that he just wanted me to learn and go through the process myself. He did, however, give me contacts to other businesses, so I respect him.”
James said the influence of Carl Nast and Nast Construction throughout the project was platinum level.
“They oversaw all of the framing and roofing,” said James. “Carol donated a lot of his time and money to listen to a 17-year-old boy.”
James said that he is very proud of his work. And after completing it this year, it has made him realize that he would like to further his education in business.
“I enjoyed the project so much that I want to be a business owner who takes risks and change lives,” said James. “I originally wanted to become a doctor, but I want to validate my existence and this project was my first step in doing that.”
James said that when he graduates he would look to go into finance. He currently has his eyes on a few different universities, such as Duke University, Emory University, University School of Philadelphia, University of Georgia, and many more.
“I’m not looking to make a bunch of money, but to do something great,” said James.
