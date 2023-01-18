Stuart A. Yahm

As Stuart A. Yahm slept through the night of January 6, 2023, he received an urgent call to join others whose Creator had prepared for "eternal life". With hearts beating out of rhythm, he bid farewell to his wife of 16 years Camille S. Yahm; daughter Michele (Scott) Peterson; bonus daughters Christel (Carl) Funk, Lisa (Larry) Nied, Melanie (Frank) Funk, and Wendi Funk; sister Sheila Fishkin; niece Andrea (Ira) Lippel; nephews Bruce (Raye) Fishkin and Glen (Roni) Fishkin; granddaughter, Jessica (Erik) McCartney; bonus grandhildren, Hunter Futch, Lindsay (Matt) Futch, Aja Grooms, Noa Grooms, and Mia Grooms, and a host of cousins and friends.

Stuart was predeceased by his father, Louis L. Yahm and mother, Edith B. Yahm, and his brother-in-law, Hal Fishkin.

