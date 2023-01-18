As Stuart A. Yahm slept through the night of January 6, 2023, he received an urgent call to join others whose Creator had prepared for "eternal life". With hearts beating out of rhythm, he bid farewell to his wife of 16 years Camille S. Yahm; daughter Michele (Scott) Peterson; bonus daughters Christel (Carl) Funk, Lisa (Larry) Nied, Melanie (Frank) Funk, and Wendi Funk; sister Sheila Fishkin; niece Andrea (Ira) Lippel; nephews Bruce (Raye) Fishkin and Glen (Roni) Fishkin; granddaughter, Jessica (Erik) McCartney; bonus grandhildren, Hunter Futch, Lindsay (Matt) Futch, Aja Grooms, Noa Grooms, and Mia Grooms, and a host of cousins and friends.
Stuart was predeceased by his father, Louis L. Yahm and mother, Edith B. Yahm, and his brother-in-law, Hal Fishkin.
Upon graduation from DeWitt Clinton High School in The Bronx, NY in 1950, Stuart began his professional life as a drummer and stand-up comedian in New York area nightclubs and resort hotels in the Catskill Mountains. In 1954 having seen combat action in Korea as a squad leader in the infantry, he joined Marilyn Monroe's legendary tour of American troops and performed as MC and drummer in the all-soldiers' band "Anything Goes"
Stuart moved to Los Angeles in the 1960s, segued into the music business and had successful stints as promotion director for several record companies. He became Director of Artist Development in 1971 and eventually Vice President of A & R for Capitol Records where he began honing his negotiation and mediation skills while supervising the career development of well-known artists as The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Glen Campbell, and many others.
In addition, Stuart received 20 Gold Record Awards and was in demand as a guest speaker at conventions and seminars around the country. Eventually he left the corporate record world and developed his mediation skills. In 1996 he attended formal mediation classes conducted under the auspices of Loyola Law School and became certified as a mediator in the Los Angeles Small Claims Courts to help reduce their caseload by mediating disputes before they went to trial.
Stuart brought a lifetime of worldly experiences to his work as a family and music industry mediator. He and his writing partner, Matt Kramer, published their book on mediating disputes in the music industry in 2008 titled "And the Band Broke Up" (How to Manage Conflict in the Music Business). It is still available.
For the past 16 years Stuart lived in Carrollton, Ga. He enjoyed writing contemporary articles for The Star News. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton, Ga.; a member of the Agape Adult Sunday School Class of Carrollton First United Methodist Church; and a frequent visitor at Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church.
Stuart’s family wish to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Laurel Glenn at Carrollton Memory Care Staff and the in-patient nurses and doctors at Tanner Medical Center.
A memorial service to honor Stuart’s extraordinary life will be held in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11 am with Pastor Ken Stephens, Dr. Edward Landrum and Pastor Karen Kagiyama officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the charity of one’s choice.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
