I started ministry with three small churches in the mountains of western North Carolina. When United Methodist preachers are ordained, we promise to go where we are sent. I had trained to do urban ministry; I was sent to the most rural area of the state. The only television station we could get with our parsonage rooftop antenna was PBS because it broadcast from up on Linville mountain. The road to my house had just been paved two years before. I learned to drive the dirt roads between my churches on Sunday morning and keep the mud off my beautiful white linen alb.

The first week, I went to the post office to retrieve the mail. I met the postmaster, a former church member who didn’t approve of women pastors. When I introduced myself, he was friendly enough. He had started attending another Methodist church in town with a male pastor, and then he was moved, and a woman took his place. He was thinking about going to the Baptist church, but his mama raised him to be a good Methodist. I invited him to come back to church. He said he’d think about it.