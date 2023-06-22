I started ministry with three small churches in the mountains of western North Carolina. When United Methodist preachers are ordained, we promise to go where we are sent. I had trained to do urban ministry; I was sent to the most rural area of the state. The only television station we could get with our parsonage rooftop antenna was PBS because it broadcast from up on Linville mountain. The road to my house had just been paved two years before. I learned to drive the dirt roads between my churches on Sunday morning and keep the mud off my beautiful white linen alb.
The first week, I went to the post office to retrieve the mail. I met the postmaster, a former church member who didn’t approve of women pastors. When I introduced myself, he was friendly enough. He had started attending another Methodist church in town with a male pastor, and then he was moved, and a woman took his place. He was thinking about going to the Baptist church, but his mama raised him to be a good Methodist. I invited him to come back to church. He said he’d think about it.
The first time I had to visit a church member at the small hospital in town, they wouldn’t let me go back to the ICU. Said only family and pastors were allowed. I told them I was the pastor. The nurse gave me a look of disbelief until I produced my business card. Grudgingly, she let me visit. After that, I started wearing a clergy collar and a big silver cross to the hospital. They couldn’t argue with the collar and the cross.
Years later, in a different town and church, someone anonymously mailed me an article written by a minister in the local paper. He was railing about female clergy. He called us a “cancer upon the church.” I threw the clipping in the trash with a prayer for God to heap burning coals upon his head.
Over 30 years in ministry, I’ve been blessed by the welcome I’ve received from church members and community friends. Today most people appreciate that women are here to serve in ministry alongside their male colleagues. I still remember when a young boy in my church, upon meeting a male pastor from another church blurted out in disbelief, “You mean boys can be preachers, too?” When you grow up with a woman as your pastor, it’s just normal.
For a long while, I was one of two United Methodist female pastors in our community. I felt a little like a fish out of water, but my brothers were kind and welcoming. They even invited me to preach and teach in their churches. And then one by one, the Lutherans, the Episcopalians, and the Presbyterians all called women to their pulpits. A few more Methodist clergywomen came. Eventually, even some Baptist churches ordained women. I had the privilege of participating in one of those services where I laid hands on my sister and offered a prayer. In our little corner of the world, women have served as pastors for over 35 years. But more than that, women have been in ministry in our local churches for generations. Think about it, who first taught you that Jesus loves you? Your mother? Your grandmother? Your Sunday School teachers? Who showed you grace and forgiveness, the unconditional love of God, when you messed up?
The first person to proclaim the good news of the resurrection was a woman, Mary Magdalene, and for most of us, the first person to share the Gospel with us was probably a woman. No matter what some convention or synod or council says, women will continue to answer the call to preach and lead the church. After all, we have some excellent role models, and their names are in the Bible—Phoebe, Junia, Priscilla, Tryphena, Tryphosa, Euodia, Syntyche, Nympha, Apphia, Lois, Eunice, and of course all the Marys who stayed at the cross on Good Friday and went to the tomb early on Easter morning. Without these and generations of strong, faithful women, where would we be?
