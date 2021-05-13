Just a few days into May and the National Weather Service (NWS) has received numerous flash flooding reports from the Metro Atlanta and northwestern parts of Georgia.
The Haralson County Fire Department received many calls last night regarding cars being swept off the roads. They responded to one call around 9:04 p.m., about a possible drowning on Clay Road. The responding units were Haralson’s Fire Department, Haralson’s Sheriff’s Office, and Haralson’s Road Department.
“It was a very dangerous situation,” said Haralson County Fire Chief, Brian Walker. “A vehicle went across the dirt road, and because there is no bridge to protect the area, strong winds swept the car across the road and into a creek.
“The car did sink, but the individual driving the car was able to cling himself unto a tree until we arrived to the scene,” continued Walker. “He was about 300 yards into the creek, and we had six firefighters working together to pull him out.”
The firefighters used ropes and life jackets to retrieve the man from the tree. He was rescued safely, but two firefighters received minor injuries.
“I just want to encourage individuals that no matter how many inches of water is on the road, never drive a vehicle over a road that has water,” said Walker.
According to the Director of Carroll County Emergency Management Agency, Tim Padgett, the Carroll County area received a total of 6.16 inches of rain from Monday and Tuesday’s events.
“Initially we had to close a few roads,” said Padgett. “During tornadoes and flash flood warnings a lot of people are more so killed in vehicles because of the flooding.
“So we had to close a few roads, and inform people to take another route if roads appeared to be flooded,” continued Padgett. “However, some of the roads were opened back up Wednesday morning when the water resided elsewhere.”
Strong winds also caused a few trees to fall onto the roads. The Carroll County Public Workers helped the Fire Department in removing the trees from the streets.
“There were two lightning strikes to occur and about six fallen trees,” said Padgett. “Other than that we were extremely blessed that those were our major problems.”
According to meteorologist at the NWS, Dylan Lusk, much of the data from May 4 is still being collected after back to back hits.
“It takes quite some time to gather all the information from severe weather events,” said Lusk. “Right now, we have individuals out conducting storm surveys.
“We have two confirmed tornadoes in the Douglas and Fulton area,” continued. “We have strong reasons to believe there was more, so we are out gathering information to officially report more confirmed tornadoes.”
