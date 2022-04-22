On Friday, Central High School welcomed coach John Strickland as the new head girls basketball coach.
Strickland comes to Carroll County from Franklin County Schools where he served as the head girls basketball coach and was named Coach of the Year.
In his first year at Franklin County in 2017, Strickland's team made it to the final four of GHSA state playoffs and set a single-season school record with 31 wins.
Under Strickland's leadership, that year's team also earned the school's first region championship in nine years. The team relied upon their defensive production, as they led the state of Georgia in total defense.
Franklin County's girls basketball team was ranked in the top ten for three consecutive years under Coach Strickland. Prior to coming to Georgia, Strickland worked in Tennessee.
