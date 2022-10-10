In honor of “Stranger Things Day," the Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will be hosting a Stranger Things Block Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12-5 p.m.
For one day, portions of Downtown Douglasville will transform into Hawkins, Indiana. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the town’s biggest landmarks and participate in various Stranger Things-related activities.
A primary stop will be at the Palace Arcade where fans can feel the nostalgia of playing their favorite arcade games, all while listening to their favorite hits from the 1980s.
Cutouts of some of the show’s most iconic characters will be outside the arcade for selfies and group photos. Located at 6501 Church Street, the former laundromat was transformed and used for filming as the arcade for the show.
In addition to Palace Arcade, 6730 Church St., the old police precinct lot, will transform into “Rink-o-Mania,” a pop-up skating rink inspired by the latest season. There will be '80s karaoke, a costume contest, and multiple selfie spots and Stranger Things landmarks throughout Downtown Douglasville. Stranger Things Christmas lights with the Alphabet Wall will be in the Gap Space behind O’Neal Plaza, Melvald’s General Store will be set up at ACE Hardware, the Douglas County Sentinel office will transform into the Hawkins Post, and the city’s current Public Services Building on Courthouse Square will be remembered as Hawkins Police Station.
While exploring downtown, visitors are encouraged to grab dinner at one of the following restaurants participating in Stranger Things Day and creating special Stranger Things menu items:
• The Vine Café and Market
