The subject is heavy. It is heartbreaking. It is terrifying.
It is necessary.
I started and ended my day at City Station on Tuesday. At the crack of 8 a.m., I enjoyed breakfast and fellowship and listened to three local mayors rightfully brag on the accomplishments of their respective cities.
I ended it with a sobering wake-up call upstairs watching and listening to some very sobering numbers given to a small group by Amanda Carden, Executive Director of the Carroll Count Child Advocacy Center.
This is a woman that uses the word "busy" the way we say "y'all" around here.
Allow me to share with you just how busy she and her staff have been.
When the year 2022 ended, Carden and her office conducted 310 forensic interviews.
What is a forensic interview?
According to U.S. Department of Justice, a forensic interview of a child is a developmentally sensitive and legally sound method of gathering factual information regarding allegations of abuse or exposure to violence. This interview is conducted by a competently trained neutral professional utilizing research and practice-informed techniques as part of a larger investigative process.
The ages of those interviewed ranged between 2 and 18. Yes, two years old.
Between the ages of 2 and 6, Carden and her staff interviewed 59 last year. But the majority of the interviews were between ages 7 and 12. That number was 138. The remaining 113 kids were between the ages of 13 and 18.
Carden and staff will also interview Developmentally Disabled individuals over the age of 18 at special request from law enforcement.
Of those interviewed, 204 were female, 106 were male, 204 were white, 66 were black, 30 were multi-racial with nine hispanics and one Asian.
In a breakdown by county, 212 reports came from Carroll County with 72 coming from Haralson, 17 from Heard and nine from elsewhere.
Of those 310 vicitims, 229 were sexual abuse cases with seven suspected of being trafficked.
CAC's report also states that 22 percent of cases involved alleged offenders under 17 years old (Child on Child crime). It was also stipulated that many children suffer poly-vicitimization.
But the most horrifying statistic of them all would be that "stranger danger" is a myth.
We were all taught the lesson. We all joked about the man in the white windowless van who want to entice us with candy or ice cream to lure us into his creepy abode.
The reality is that of the 310 cases, only 12 involved "strangers."
Of the 310 cases, 277 involved someone the child knew including 192 involving a member of the family.
Carden said it definitively.
"Stranger danger is a myth."
Is there an app that can help parents prevent their kids from getting into these types of situations?
No.
Nothing replaces good old-fashioned communication. Nothing replaces that relationship with a parent or guardian that lets them know that no matter what, that kid is safe, secure and believed.
Social media is evolving and so are the ways that kids, and even adults are enticed to do dangerous things.
I bet not many understand the fact that teenagers sharing explicit photos through their phones can be charged with a crime according to Carrollton Police.
CPD says that social media companies have special people with law enforcement backgrounds in place that monitor servers for illegal content.
Carden spent some time in court recently testifying at a trial for a man that was put away for life and then some for some horrendous things he did to his step daughter.
Our neighbors are making a difference. As much as I love the work they are doing, it would suit me just fine if we could just put them completely out of business.
Do you think Mrs. Carden could handle sitting on her front porch listening to Waylon all day?
If you know her, you know that would be paradise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.