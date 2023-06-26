The Georgia Storm are in playoff contention going into the last two games of the regular season having won 1-0 against 865 Alliance. The win makes it two in a row for the Storm who are currently sat fifth in the league with two games remaining.
The Storm only made two changes which were at center back from Cesar Ripa to Alex Bravo and the striker position From Damean Dominguez to Alex Guzman who scored the winner as a substitute in last weekend’s game against Apotheos FC.
Guzman scored the winner once again after a long ball from Renan Mathias Diniz found the striker who managed to thread a shot between two Alliance defenders and catch goalkeeper Darrin de Meza flat footed as it rolled into the bottom right corner.
The Storm played a defensive line of four defenders once again and it has proved to be beneficial as the team has kept their first clean sheet of the season not allowing a goal from the Alliance and minimizing the impact of the Alliance’s leading goal scorer, Rodrigo Riveros.
However, the speed of Alliance attackers, Sebastian Chara and Lucas Nordin proved to cause difficulties for the Storm’s backline. Despite multiple opportunities on the break, the Alliance only challenged Bailey on one occasion when he made a crucial one on one save that kept the shutout intact.
The midfield trio of Kevin Pierre, Spencer Van Buskirk and Mauro Gutierrez have continued to build chemistry working well in small pockets of space before sending the ball up to the striker or wingers. This cohesion has also helped keep pressure off of the back line as the Storm were able to hold much more possession over the course of the 90 minutes.
With the win, the Storm moved up to fifth in the league and will be facing fourth place Charlottetowne Hops Saturday, July 1. The Storm will be hoping to maintain their defensive form against Charlottetowne Hops on Saturday. The Hops are joined by Appalachian FC as the only teams to not be shut out so far this season. However, the Hops are also yet to keep a clean sheet so far this season.
The top four teams in the Southeastern Conference will compete in the playoffs after the regular season meaning Saturday’s game is a must win match for the Storm to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Storm will complete their regular season schedule the following weekend on July 8 visiting their local rivals, second place Georgia Revolution in what could be decisive on the final day of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.