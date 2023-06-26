The Georgia Storm are in playoff contention going into the last two games of the regular season having won 1-0 against 865 Alliance. The win makes it two in a row for the Storm who are currently sat fifth in the league with two games remaining.

The Storm only made two changes which were at center back from Cesar Ripa to Alex Bravo and the striker position From Damean Dominguez to Alex Guzman who scored the winner as a substitute in last weekend’s game against Apotheos FC.