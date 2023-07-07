Storm take on rival Revs in final game

Despite missing out on the National Premier Soccer League playoffs following a 2-0 loss to the Charlottetowne Hops last Saturday, the Carrollton-based Georgia Storm will have one last chance to go out with on a high note, as they take on their in-state rivals the Georgia Revolution today (Saturday, July 8) on the road.
The semi-professional soccer club that plays their home games at the University of West Georgia’s athletic complex goes into the rivalry matchup with a record of 2-5-2 on the season, with the Revs going into the game at 4-5.
The Revs are currently the four seed in the southeast region standings, qualifying them for the playoffs.
Ahead of the Revolution in the southeast playoff seeding are No. 1 Apotheos FC (5-1-3), No. 2 Charlottetowne Hops FC (4-3-2) and No. 3 Appalachian FC (4-3-2)
Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the Revolution will remain the four seed, so any hopes of the Storm knocking their rivals out of playoff contention is thwarted.
Regardless, Saturday’s match is still possible to be a close one and will likely draw a crowd due its rivalry nature.
The last time the two teams met, back on May 14 in Carrollton, the Revolution eked out a 2-1 win despite Andrew Elkins goal for the Storm in the 66th minute.
In a season already filled with injuries and absences, especially on the offensive side of the team, the Storm were without two more key pieces of their lineup last weekend, including Renan Mathis Diniz and Kevin Pierre, the latter of which had played a full 90 minutes in seven of the Storm’s previous eight games.
The Storm and the Revolution share similar ratios when it comes to goals for versus goals against, with the numbers at 9:14 (39.1% goals for) compared to 13:18 (41.9% goals for) respectively, with the Storm simply being a part of lower-scoring games.
Saturday’s kickoff at McDonough High School Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.