Storm take on rival Revs in final game

The Carrollton-based Georgia Storm has one game left of the 2023 season against their in-state rival Georgia Revolution. Kickoff is today (Saturday, July 8) at 7 p.m. at McDonough High School.

 Photo by Matthew Dingle

Despite missing out on the National Premier Soccer League playoffs following a 2-0 loss to the Charlottetowne Hops last Saturday, the Carrollton-based Georgia Storm will have one last chance to go out with on a high note, as they take on their in-state rivals the Georgia Revolution today (Saturday, July 8) on the road.

The semi-professional soccer club that plays their home games at the University of West Georgia’s athletic complex goes into the rivalry matchup with a record of 2-5-2 on the season, with the Revs going into the game at 4-5.