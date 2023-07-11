Storm season ends in biggest defeat in team history

The Georgia Storm went on the road to McDonough to face the Georgia Revolution Saturday in a match that the Storm came into with no playoff position up for grabs. It only took five minutes for the Storm to go 2-0 down en route to what was a 6-1 thrashing to finish their season bottom of the Southeastern Conference for the second season in a row.
The first half was heavily one sided in favor of the Revolution with Boland Lekeaka assisting Aaron Whitten in the second minute and then scoring his own goal after he out ran Justin White and Andrew Elkins down the left wing before taking a sliding shot that went into the bottom corner at the far post to make it 2-0.
Starting strikers, Callum Schorah and Martin Saucedo also got involved in the scoring as well before the break. Schorah worked hard to win the ball back by pressing Cesar Ripa and stealing the ball off of him before scoring his goal. Saucedo’s goal came off of a set piece delivery sent into the far post that was headed back to the middle allowing him to score with minimal pressure.
The game went into the halftime break with a 4-0 scoreline. Head Coach Joshua Bivens made just one change during the half, subbing off his goalkeeper, Robert Bailey, and bringing on Michael Upchurch to play the final 45 minutes of the Storm’s season.
The lone bright spot of the Storm’s game was a free kick from Spencer Van Buskirk in the 60th minute that the Revolution goalkeeper, Cameron Pike, got a hand to the shot but was unable to keep out of the net. The goal gave the Storm some life making the score 4-1.
Just a few minutes later, Piers Ringdahl was subbed in for the Revolution and would go on to score two goals of his own in the 82nd and 88th minute. The game would end just a few minutes later with a final score of 6-1.
The 6-1 defeat is the most goals the Storm have allowed in a game since joining the National Premier Soccer League. It is also the joint largest deficit having lost by five last season in a 5-0 defeat to again the Georgia Revolution.
The Storm missed the playoffs along with 865 Alliance. Apotheos FC will host the Charlottetowne Hops Wednesday night at North Cobb Christian School. As for the other semi final matchup, the Georgia Revolution will be on the road to Boone, North Carolina to face Appalachian FC Wednesday night.
The Storm finished the season on eight points with two wins, two ties, and six losses while scoring 10 goals and allowing 20 goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.