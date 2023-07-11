Storm season ends in biggest defeat in team history

The Georgia Storm season has finished after a 6-1 defeat to the Georgia Revolution.

 PHOTO BY MATTHEW DINGLE

The Georgia Storm went on the road to McDonough to face the Georgia Revolution Saturday in a match that the Storm came into with no playoff position up for grabs. It only took five minutes for the Storm to go 2-0 down en route to what was a 6-1 thrashing to finish their season bottom of the Southeastern Conference for the second season in a row.

The first half was heavily one sided in favor of the Revolution with Boland Lekeaka assisting Aaron Whitten in the second minute and then scoring his own goal after he out ran Justin White and Andrew Elkins down the left wing before taking a sliding shot that went into the bottom corner at the far post to make it 2-0.