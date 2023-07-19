Four Georgia Storm players were nominated for the Southeastern Conference Eleven voting that closed earlier this week. The players nominated were Robert Bailey as a goalkeeper, the Storm’s captain Andrew Elkins as a defender, Kevin Pierre as a midfielder, and Alex Guzman as a forward.
Bailey missed the first three games of the season for the Storm due to injury but started the remaining seven matches to include a clean sheet on the road against 865 Alliance. Bailey also played a crucial role in getting a point on the road against Charlottetowne Hops FC when he pulled off arguably the save of the season with a double save keeping things level at 1-1.
Elkins played every minute of the season for the Storm at center back and even picked up a goal in the Storm’s 2-1 defeat to the Georgia Revolution. Elkins captained the Storm over the course of the entire season proving to be a rock at the back.
This is not the first nomination that Pierre has received this season. Pierre was nominated to the National Premier Soccer League Team of the Month for May. Pierre had played every minute for the Storm at that point and in the back half of the season was subbed off once with an injury and missed another game. Pierre also picked up one goal this season for the Storm in the 54th minute in a 3-2 win over Apotheos FC. Pierre’s goal was the second for the Storm that night and made the score 2-1.
The last player that was nominated was Storm’s striker, Guzman. Guzman scored two goals during the season for the Storm and was one of two players with more than one goal. Guzman scored the decisive goal in the 3-2 win over Apotheos and scored another winner the next week in a 1-0 win on the road against 865 Alliance.
Each team in the Southeastern Conference nominated one player for each position of goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, and forward. The formation that the team will be made up of will consist of one goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders, and three attackers. The NPSL will announce the conference eleven Thursday afternoon.
