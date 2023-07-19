Four Georgia Storm players were nominated for the Southeastern Conference Eleven voting that closed earlier this week. The players nominated were Robert Bailey as a goalkeeper, the Storm’s captain Andrew Elkins as a defender, Kevin Pierre as a midfielder, and Alex Guzman as a forward.

Bailey missed the first three games of the season for the Storm due to injury but started the remaining seven matches to include a clean sheet on the road against 865 Alliance. Bailey also played a crucial role in getting a point on the road against Charlottetowne Hops FC when he pulled off arguably the save of the season with a double save keeping things level at 1-1.