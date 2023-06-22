The Georgia Storm are on the road to Knoxville on Saturday, June 24, as they go up against 865 Alliance. The Storm will be looking to keep their momentum going into the last few regular season games and take advantage of the fact 865 Alliance are yet to win a game at home
The Alliance who currently sit fifth in the conference beat the Storm during their previous meeting at the University of West Georgia Soccer Complex 2-1 thanks to a goal each from midfielder Timothy Baker and attacker Rodrigo Riveros. The Storm’s only goal that game came from a Greg Stratton free kick.
The Storm have played back to back games against top of the league Apotheos FC without the support of a true striker up top. During the away game on June 10, Stratton played striker. As for the home match on June 17, defenders Stratton and Renan Mathias Diniz played on the wings and midfielder Damean Dominguez played as a striker.
During the home match against Apotheos, The Storm introduced a new formation that proved to be dominant in build up play, possession, and pressing the players on the ball. The Storm switched from having five defenders lined up on their back line consisting of four defenders.
The formation change kept a midfield three of Kevin Pierre, Spencer Van Buskirk, and Mauro Gutierrez together that has worked well for the Storm throughout the entirety of the season.
As for the front three of Stratton, Diniz, and Dominguez, it gave width in the attack that the Storm had not previously had the opportunity to exploit when playing a direct counter attacking style with two strikers that both wanted to play centrally. Despite none of the three scoring in the last match, Dominguez picked up an assist and Stratton’s free kick off the post also setup Gutierrez’s opening goal.
Alliance brings with them a true striker who is a goal threat in Riveros. Riveros currently leads 865 in the goal column with four goals this season. Riveros, like Pierre, was also nominated to the NPSL team of the month vote. Pierre missed a spot in the final 11 of the team, but Riveros was voted as a part of the three attackers.
