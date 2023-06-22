The Georgia Storm are on the road to Knoxville on Saturday, June 24, as they go up against 865 Alliance. The Storm will be looking to keep their momentum going into the last few regular season games and take advantage of the fact 865 Alliance are yet to win a game at home

The Alliance who currently sit fifth in the conference beat the Storm during their previous meeting at the University of West Georgia Soccer Complex 2-1 thanks to a goal each from midfielder Timothy Baker and attacker Rodrigo Riveros. The Storm’s only goal that game came from a Greg Stratton free kick.