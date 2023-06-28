Storm hoping for big turnout in must win game

Center back turned winger, Greg Stratton, has been influential in the Storm's back to back wins playing both on the left wing. 

 Photo By MATTHEW DINGLE

The Georgia Storm are at home Saturday as they host the Charlottetowne Hops who currently occupy fourth place in the conference standings. Fourth place is a crucial spot for the Storm to reach as only the top four teams will make it to the NPSL Southeastern Conference Playoffs.

Only one team has mathematically locked themselves into the playoffs, Apotheos FC. Apotheos have only lost one game this season and are currently sat on 17 points and need one point to guarantee hosting a first round playoff game.