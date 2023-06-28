Storm hoping for big turnout in must win game

The Georgia Storm are at home Saturday as they host the Charlottetowne Hops who currently occupy fourth place in the conference standings. Fourth place is a crucial spot for the Storm to reach as only the top four teams will make it to the NPSL Southeastern Conference Playoffs.
Only one team has mathematically locked themselves into the playoffs, Apotheos FC. Apotheos have only lost one game this season and are currently sat on 17 points and need one point to guarantee hosting a first round playoff game.
This leaves the Georgia Revolution, Appalachian FC, Charlottetown Hops, 865 Alliance, and the Storm still in contention for the playoffs. The Storm are joined by 865 on eight points on the outside of the playoff race looking in. Charlottetowne and Appalachian are both tied on 11 points after the hops beat Appalachian 3-2 on June 17 and again 4-3 Sunday. The Revolution currently sit in second on 12 points.
If the Storm want to guarantee that they make the playoffs they will have to beat the Hops Saturday and beat the Revolution on July 8. The Storm could still make the playoffs with just a win against Charlotte but it would require Charlotte to lose to Apotheos and the Storm to maintain a better goal difference.
This weekend Appalachian FC will be facing the Revolution if this game ends in a tie it will put the Revolution on 13 points and Appalachian on 12 points. If the Storm beat the Hops and Revolution they will finish on 14 points. With some help from 865 beating Appalachian and Apotheos beating the Hops, the Storm would take hold of second in the conference behind just Apotheos FC.
Regardless of other results, the Storm hold their fate in their own hands and it begins with Saturday’s game against the Hops. General Manager of the Storm, Stephen Bivens, knows the importance of the occasion and the role a big crowd can play telling the Times-Georgian, “We do want to invite anyone out for free admission to enjoy the game because it will be a competitive one.”
This weekend’s game will be the second time the Hops and Storm have faced each other. During the game in Charlotte, the Hops Jamie Diluzio scored in the first few minutes and the Storm immediately replied with Mauro Gutierrez making things 1-1 just 10 minutes in. The score remained level and the game ended in a draw meaning each team received one point in the standings.
Alex Guzman will be hoping to maintain his form at the striker position having scored in back to back matches for the Storm joining Mauro Gutierrez as the only player to have more than one goal for the Storm so far this season.
However, the Storm will have their hands full defensively. Since playing the Storm on June 4, the Hops have scored 8 goals in three games. Two from opposing own goals and two from Midfielder Mika Habel. These two goals have been the only two that Habel has scored so far this season.
Midfielder Jamie Diluzio scored the opener during the last match between the Storm and Hops. However, has only made substitute appearances in the two matches against Appalachian.
Saturday’s game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at the University of West Georgia Soccer Complex and will be considered must win for both teams.
