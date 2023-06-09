The Georgia Storm are on the road Saturday, June 10, 2023, to face Apotheos FC. The matchup will see the bottom of the conference and winless Storm attempt to pick up their first victory against the unbeaten conference leaders. Apotheos is the shortest road trip for the Storm this season at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Georgia.

During last year's game at Apotheos, the Storm took a point in a 2-2 tie and during the home game won 2-1 with a goal coming from the final kick of the game. The first goal at home along with both goals during the 2-2 tie came from Kevin Fitzgerald. However, Fitzgerald is no longer a member of the Georgia Storm meaning someone else will need to step up in the place of their former midfielder.