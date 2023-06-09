The Georgia Storm are on the road Saturday, June 10, 2023, to face Apotheos FC. The matchup will see the bottom of the conference and winless Storm attempt to pick up their first victory against the unbeaten conference leaders. Apotheos is the shortest road trip for the Storm this season at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Georgia.
During last year's game at Apotheos, the Storm took a point in a 2-2 tie and during the home game won 2-1 with a goal coming from the final kick of the game. The first goal at home along with both goals during the 2-2 tie came from Kevin Fitzgerald. However, Fitzgerald is no longer a member of the Georgia Storm meaning someone else will need to step up in the place of their former midfielder.
Apotheos currently leads the Southeast conference in both goals scored with 11 and fewest goals allowed at five. The Storm on the other hand have the worst record in both categories having only scored five goals and allowing nine putting them tied with the Charlottetowne Hops on goals allowed.
Of the five goals scored by the Storm this season each one has come from a different scorer. The Storm will be relying on either Haris Osmanbasic or Akinni James to give them a chance of keeping up with Apotheos Saturday Night.
The midfield for the Storm that has proven to be most successful consisted of Mauro Gutierrez, Kevin Pierre and Spencer Van Buskirk. Each player brings something different to the Storm's midfield that has been the shining light of the Storm’s squad in what has been a poor first half season.
Gutierrez played the most attacking position of the trio and managed to score his first goal of the season in the Storm’s 1-1 tie in Charlotte. Van Buskirk has played consistent passes that have charged the counter attacking style that the Storm strive to play. Pierre has offered high energy both on and off the ball in the attacking and defensive side of midfield and has played every minute for the Storm this season.
The Storm will be hoping going into the game that goalkeeper Robert Bailey maintains the level he’s played at since coming into the starting 11. Bailey has started the last two games for the Storm in the goalkeeper position having missed the first three games due to injury. Since coming into the team Bailey has allowed three goals and single-handedly led the Storm to their 1-1 tie against the Hops.
Saturday’s game marks the beginning of the back half of the season. They currently sit last in the conference with zero wins, three losses and two ties.
