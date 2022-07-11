The Georgia Storm NPSL team ended their season on a high note this past Saturday with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Apotheos FC thanks to a game-winning goal by midfielder Juan Gutierrez.
The game was notched at 1-1 through a full 90 minutes, both teams seeking to end the season with a victory. The two teams had appeared to be very evenly matched in head-to-head play this season, as the first time the Storm and Apotheos met this year, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.
However, late in the 94th minute of play, the Storm put together an offensive series to ensure that this game would not end the same way.
It all started as Gary Shorrow made a run through the Apotheos defense, making his way past two defenders. Shorrow then kicked a pass back to Gutierrez, who smashed a rocket into the top left corner of the goal to win the game.
Before Gutierrez’s game winner, the Storm faced a bit of adversity. Apotheos first took the lead just five minutes into the game with a goal by Harry Gardner. The game stayed 1-0 Apotheos until very late. It was a drawn penalty around the 80-minute mark by attacker Ryan Antoine that gave the Storm a chance.
Kevin Fitzgerald knocked back the resulting penalty kick to tie things at 1-1. Fitzgerald performed well in both games against Apotheos this season, scoring both goals in the first matchup and the tying goal in this game.
The Storm NPSL team ended the season with an overall record of 2-7-1.
