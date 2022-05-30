The Georgia Storm, a Carrollton-based National Premier Soccer League team, fell to their in-state rival, the Georgia Revolution 5-0 on Saturday. The game was played at the Storm's home field, which is the University of West Georgia's soccer field this year.
“Tonight was definitely rough,” said Storm general manager Stephen Bivens. “We played our cross-town rivals. We’ve played them four times now since we’ve started. They’ve actually been in this league for 10 years, so they’ve been around for a while."
"They’ve had some good years, they’ve had some up-and-down years. They’ve been good the last two years, so it’s definitely a good challenge for us.”
The startup organization is still looking for its first win this season, as they are now 0-4 this year with single-score losses in their first three games. Saturday’s game against the Revs marks this year’s biggest loss.
This is somewhat to be expected, though, for a summer league team that just started out last year.
“We’re in a little bit of a rough patch right now, rebuilding. We’ve got some younger college guys we’re working with,” Bivens said.
Despite some of the early-season troubles with wins and losses, the program is still a great opportunity for athletes looking to further their soccer careers.
“We’ve operated as a youth club for the last couple of years in Douglasville, Villa Rica and Carrollton,” said Bivens. “Last year we added a men’s league that competes in the summer. It’s a semi-professional level, so we have guys in college that are playing their fall seasons that are here for the summer to play, and we also have some former professionals. Last year, we had three guys move on from our team to go and play professionally.”
Before the NPSL team took the field, the Storm’s U-19 team walked away with a victory against the Revs’ U-19 team at a score of 1-0.
“It’s a new competition for us for the summer, and they are 2-0 for our NPSL U-19 team, so that’s great for them,” said Bivens. “We’re looking to go 4-0. They have two more games left in their regular season during the summer, and if they win those two more games, then we’ll play a playoff game with the team from New Orleans,” that team being the New Orleans Jesters.
As for the higher-level NPSL team, things started off strong as Midfielder Kevin Fitzgerald was set up for a free kick about six minutes into the game. Unfortunately for the Storm, Fitzgerald’s shot sailed just outside the top right-hand corner.
Five minutes later, the Revolution was able to sneak in their first goal at that same spot into the net, as Lolo Jones made it 1-0 Revs with a shot into the right corner. The Revolution did not look back after that point, putting together scores on a consistent basis.
The Revolution had four different players score the rest of their goals, as Javier Bello scored at minute 23, Justin Guest at minute 42, Callum Schorah at minute 58, and Emanuele Sordi at minute 74 off an assist from Piers Ringdahl.
One bright spot for the Storm was the play of starting goalkeeper MJ Upchurch. Upchurch had four saves on the night.
“We gave up some goals tonight that were a little bit weak, so we want to improve on defending. We’re also struggling to score goals right now, so we’re really trying to work some things out right now so we can put some more goals in the back of the net," Bivens said. "We’re getting some good chances, we’re just not having that last bit of quality in front of the goal, so we’ll be working on that in the next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.