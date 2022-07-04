The Georgia Storm, a Carrolton-based National Premier Soccer League team, played their next-to-last home game on Saturday on the campus of the University of West Georgia.
The Storm was within striking distance for most of the game until Appalachian added on three late-game goals to seal the win at a score of 5-1.
Appalachian FC, a team from North Carolina that plays their home games in the city of Boone, was a tough opponent from the start. They came into the match with a summer-season record of 4-1-3, including a big win over the Georgia Revolution early in the season.
Appalachian was also carrying momentum from a 3-1 win over North Alabama on their home turf the previous week.
The Storm, on the other hand, is a summer league team only in its second year of existence, and they went into the match with a record of 1-6-1, with a win over LSA Athletico Lanier and a draw with Apotheos FC.
The Storm was also coming off a tough 2-0 loss to their rivals, the Georgia Revolution, a game that knocked them out of playoff contention.
Angelo Fabricio got Appalachian going early in the action, as he knocked back the first two goals of the game, first at the 47-minute mark, and following up at 63 minutes.
The Storm responded quickly after Fabricio’s second goal, however, as attacker Ian Alvarez made the game 2-1 at the 67th minute. Unfortunately for the Storm, this proved to be both their first and last goal of the match.
Appalachian’s Max Landau went on to score Appalachian’s next goal at the 80-minute mark, and Camden Holbrook and Thomas de Graauw delivered two final blows near the end of the match.
The Storm will finish their season this coming Saturday at home on West Georgia’s soccer field with a match against Apotheos FC, a team they tied 2-2 against earlier in the season. Match begins at 7:30 p.m.
