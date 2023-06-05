The Georgia Storm managed to steal a point in the conference standings on the road Sunday evening against the Charlottetowne Hops after Storm goalkeeper Robert Bailey put in a man of the match performance to save his team despite multiple mistakes from his back line. That led to a 1-1 tie and the Storm still in search of its first win of the season.
The Storm sat in sixth place and a win would have seen them jump ahead of the Hops to fifth in the NPSL Southeastern Conference standings.
The game started quickly for the Hops as within 5 minutes Jamie DiLuzio of the Hops managed to get on the score sheet after a parried save from Bailey bounced to the feet of DiLuzio who was unmarked in the center of the box and calmly took the shot with his left foot to make it 1-0 for the Hops.
Immediately off of the kick off Renan Diniz worked the ball in from the left wing just outside the 18 yard box and hit it all the way across the box to Mauro Guitierez who took the strike from just outside of the box finding the bottom left corner bringing things even at 1-1.
The game went into halftime with a possession split of around 65-35 in favor of the Hops but the Storm did not mind as the score was level at 1-1.
Head coach Josh Bivens said during the pre-season, “We are looking to build on last year and have a very organized team. Come out and attack really fast but we also want to improve defensively.”
After the break, Bailey was forced to make five saves within the first 10 minutes to keep things level 1-1. The Storm were unable to get the pressure off Bailey leading to a moment in the 53rd minute in which defender Greg Stratton turned the ball in his own half. The Hops attacker dribbled into the 18 yard box and should have been able to slot it past Bailey for a simple goal, but instead shot the ball straight into Bailey’s arms for what was an easy save in the end.
After the save, the Storm were able to slow the game down and take more control of the game and had a solid 15 minutes of possession that even saw a good opportunity for an Alex Guzman shot that would have seen the Storm take a 2-1 lead.
In the 85th minute, Stratton left his position and went forward for the Storm, eventually taking a shot that was saved by the Hops keeper. Charlottetowne looked to move quickly after the save and got the ball on the right wing to Tyler Trimmell. Trimmell sent the ball across the 18 yard box to an open Gabi Lopes occupying the space vacated by Stratton. Lopes took the open shot that was saved by a diving Bailey. The save fell to the feet of Amari Salley but was saved again by Bailey keeping things level at 1-1.
From there things went end to end with the Storm having two free kick opportunities in extra time before things ended in Charlotte 1-1. With the draw, the Storm picked up their second point. However, they remain bottom while they continue their search for their first win of this NPSL season.
The Storm will be on the road again Saturday June 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. for a much shorter trip to North Cobb Christian School to face league leaders, the unbeaten Apotheos FC. Apotheos are coming into the match with three wins and two draws on 11 points.
