Mauro Guitierez

 PHOTO BY MATTHEW DINGLE

The Georgia Storm managed to steal a point in the conference standings on the road Sunday evening against the Charlottetowne Hops after Storm goalkeeper Robert Bailey put in a man of the match performance to save his team despite multiple mistakes from his back line. That led to a 1-1 tie and the Storm still in search of its first win of the season. 

The Storm sat in sixth place and a win would have seen them jump ahead of the Hops to fifth in the NPSL Southeastern Conference standings.