The Georgia Storm hosted the 865 Alliance following a loss on the road to Appalachian FC. The Storm were looking to win their first game of the season having sat last in their conference going into the weekend.
Despite taking a 1-0 lead against 865 just like they did against Appalachian, The Storm earned zero out of a possible six points over the last two weekends
In a game that was highlighted by end to end action, in the 85th minute, the Georgia Storm broke the deadlock following a corner that bounced around and ended at the feet of Akinni James. James made a half turn and struck the ball with his right foot giving what seemed to be the three points and would have been the first three points for the Storm this season.
As the game entered the 89th minute, Appalachian FC had a deep free kick opportunity that ended up short of the line made up of both teams. An Appalachian player managed to get on the end of the free kick and send an awkward ball was flicked into the box and bounced around before being shot by Appalachian FC’s Frenchman, Nail Homssa, who found the back of the net.
The 90 minutes concluded 1-1 but two goals came in extra time for Appalachian FC. A back post goal from Alex Render made it 2-1 in favor of Appalachian, and Jeremiah Luoma made it 3-1 on the counter after the Georgia Storm sent everyone including their goalkeeper forward for a corner.
This past weekend, the Storm hosted the 865 Alliance, Haris Osmanbasic and Lucas Bedleg returned to the starting 11 having recovered from injuries they both endured in the opening game of the season. This change pushed last week’s lone goal scorer James to the bench. Goalkeeper and homegrown talent, Damean Dominguez, joined the team this week and Robert Bailey has joined the match day roster for the first time having been injured. Both Dominguez and Bailey made the starting 11 for the Storm.
In the 25th minute, Kevin Pierre earned a free kick just outside the 18 yard box at the top of the arc which Greg Stratton steppe up to take. Stratton faced a four man wall from 865 Alliance and was able to bend it over the wall into the top left corner giving the Storm a 1-0 lead.
The Storm managed to get a free kick in the final seconds of the first half the was sent into the box by Spencer Van Buskirk. Andrew Elkins beat the defensive line to get his head on the free kick and put it into the back of the net. However, the line judge on the far side had his flag raised signaling that Elkins was offsides meaning that the goal was to be disallowed. The Storm went into the half with a 1-0 lead over 865 Alliance.
In the early moments of the second half, 865 Alliance came out putting a heavy press on the Storm defense causing Elkins to turn the ball over in the midfield. After the ball was worked into the box, Tim Baker flicked the ball over from his right foot to left foot before striking the ball into the left side of the goal. Bailey managed to get a hand on the shot but was unable to keep it out. Baker’s goal brought things level at 1-1 in the 50th minute.
Nico Rivero scored 865 Alliance second goal of the night just a few minutes later as he went up for a cross and scored a stunning side volley with his right foot that managed to get between Elkins and Bailey. The goal from Rivero gave the Alliance a 2-1 comeback lead in the 53rd minute.
Despite constant pressure and many opportunities in front of goal the Storm were unable to bring things level in over the final 30 minutes ending the match in a 2-1 defeat.
The Storm currently sit in sixth position at bottom of the Southeast Conference of the NPSL with just one point. The Storm are on the road the next week as they face the Charlottetown Hops who are currently sat fifth in the standings with just three points. The match against Charlottetown is the first of back to back road games and will be followed by a matchup with Apotheos FC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.