Justin White

Georgia Storm defender Justin White had his hands full most of the night in a match with Apotheos FC, defending both Wilfried Kamden and Patrick Okonkwo.

 PHOTO BY MATTHEW DINGLE

The Georgia Storm went on the road to Kennesaw Saturday night where they took on conference leaders, Apotheos FC. Due to injuries and illness, the Storm were forced to play defender Greg Stratton at striker. The Storm's lack of a natural striker in attack proved to be the difference maker in their 1-0 defeat to Apotheos.

In the first half hour, the game was dominated by Apotheos who were trying to force the ball down the left side. Defender Justin White had his hands full most of the match defending Wilfried Kamden for the first 25 minutes of the match as well as Patrick Okonkwo who started the game in the striker position but swapped places with Kamden. Regardless of who was on the left wing, Blake White was supplying cross field passes over the course of the entire first half.