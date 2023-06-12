The Georgia Storm went on the road to Kennesaw Saturday night where they took on conference leaders, Apotheos FC. Due to injuries and illness, the Storm were forced to play defender Greg Stratton at striker. The Storm's lack of a natural striker in attack proved to be the difference maker in their 1-0 defeat to Apotheos.
In the first half hour, the game was dominated by Apotheos who were trying to force the ball down the left side. Defender Justin White had his hands full most of the match defending Wilfried Kamden for the first 25 minutes of the match as well as Patrick Okonkwo who started the game in the striker position but swapped places with Kamden. Regardless of who was on the left wing, Blake White was supplying cross field passes over the course of the entire first half.
Stratton played striker for the Storm despite having played as a center back for the first five games of the season. Head Coach Joshua Bivens was asked about the position change and said, “Due to some sickness and injuries we didn’t have any available strikers this week, so I made the decision. Someone had to go and he’s got good attacking ability.”
The Storm’s overall finishing let them down in the end, but Stratton’s aerial presence and strength gave a different dynamic to what had previously been a one dimensional attack for the Storm. The Storm’s attack and midfield played well off of Stratton with Mauro Gutierrez picking the ball up in stride a few times off of Stratton’s headers.
Despite another man of the match-worthy performance, Robert Bailey conceded the winner at his near post with one of the final kicks of the game. Kamden worked the ball out to Nicholas Amoako on the right wing. Amoako cut in past Hugo Lorenzo and found space past Cesar Ripa to fire a shot at Bailey’s near post.
The winning goal marked the fourth goal that the Storm have allowed in the 88th minute or later so far this season.
The Storm will return home to the UWG Soccer Complex on Saturday June 17, 2023 for the reverse fixture to host Apotheos after a difficult loss. Apotheos remain unbeaten this season and the Storm will be hoping that the presence of a healthy striker will lead them to their first victory this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.