The City of Temple's committees meeting on Tuesday evening listed 35 items on their agenda. Included in these items is an update to the city ordinance regarding railroad fines, a potential search for a human resources hire for Temple, and a report regarding updating city limits signs and many other street signs.
Chief Creig Lee discussed making two changes to the railroad fines in order to maximize the punishment for those that do not follow the signage.
Georgia State Code 40-6-140F which is when a vehicle drives over a railroad crossing without sufficient clearance currently has a fine of $760 but is being raised by a judge to $1,000. When fees of $315 are included, the total cost for violating this code will be $1,315.
The same change is being made for City Ordinance Code 22-64 which refers to a landing gear becoming stuck on railroad tracks. The current fine is $953 which the judge will raise to $1,000. With the same fees included, violators will be left having to pay $1,315.
Lee also intends to add a sign advertising the potential fine for offenders to further discourage any violations.
Assistant City Administrator Lisa Jacobson discussed the potential addition of a Human Resource Specialist that’s primary function, according to the memo she distributed, would include but not be limited to, “recruitment and on-boarding, performance management, training, building and maintaining company culture, communications, and legal and regulatory compliance.”
City Clerk Kristin Etheredge currently does the duties of human resources along with her duties as the City Clerk.
The City of Temple looked at the possibility of outsourcing human resources as well but decided they would rather keep it in the office. According to the memo, “due to staffing onside human resource needs, it is important that we have human resources available to assist City employees and elected officials at any given time throughout the work week.”
Jacobson requested that hiring a Human Resource Specialist at pay grade 19 be considered by the City Council. According to the Statewide Salary Plan, laid out by the State of Georgia and approved by the State Personnel Board, pay grade 19 ranges from $57,289.84 to $100,124.90, with the midpoint being $71,655.25.
Public Works Director Joshua Smith gave an update on the replacing of street signs as well as city limits signs. Smith discussed that the priority at the moment has been stop signs because a majority of them within the city need to be replaced. He noted there is one sign that gets stolen every time they put it up, but he addressed that he would be trying something different with that sign. Smith also mentioned replacing yield signs in the future as well.
