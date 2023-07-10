Stop drop and slither

An unwelcomed guest caused a small fire in a Carroll County residence Saturday.
On July 8, 2023, the Carroll County Fire Engine 15 responded to a fire at a residence on Muse Bridge Road. Upon arrival, there was no active fire that Carroll County Fire Rescue Personnel had to handle.
During the Carroll County Fire Rescue’s investigation of the incident they found there was an electrical shortage underneath the oven caused by a snake that personnel described as “the biggest snake they had ever seen in person.”
According to CCFR’s investigation, the snake came into the house through a hole in the floor underneath the oven. The hole the snake used as a point of entry was also filled with wires that the snake eventually shorted out and a small fire started within the subflooring. CCFR personnel found the snake that had died and drug it out.
