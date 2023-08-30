”And the Lord said to Satan, from where do you come? So satan answered the Lord and said, from going to and fro on the earth, and from walking back and forth on it.” — Job 1:7.
Satan has five plans for us.
Doubt makes us question God’s Word and His goodness. Discouragement makes us look at our problems rather than at God. Diversion makes the wrong things seem attractive so that we will want them more than the right thing. Defeat makes us feel like failure so that we don’t even try. Delay makes us put off doing something so that it never gets done. That’s his job. He has some power, but God has and is all power!
When you destroy someone’s life with lies, take it as a loan, it will come back to you with interest. More people would learn from their mistakes with they were not so busy denying them.
This poem is precious:
‘No Difference’
Small as a peanut,
Big as a giant.
We’re a the same size when we turn out the light.
Rich as a sultan, poor as a mite.
We’re all worth the same when we turn out the light.
Red, black, or orange, yellow, or white, we all look the same when we turn out the light.
So maybe the way to make everything right, is for God to just reach out and turn off the light. Don’t let your emotions be your decision maker. Stop and pray. Let God lead you, He can change everything. God ask us to trust Him, not understand Him. I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I know who holds tomorrow.
A person was asked why they believed in God? The answer was you ever been hungry, but still ate, you ever been hurt, but still survived, you ever been broke but somehow your needs were still met? That’s God looking out for you.
I thought this was cute. Aging gracefully: if you ever see me talking to myself, just move along, I am self employed and we are having a staff meeting.
I catch myself having those conversation with my staff sometimes. I just say, when I want to talk to someone intelligent, I talk to myself. When I shut my mouth and walk away, it doesn’t mean that you have won, it simply means you are not worth my time anymore. Holding a grudge doesn’t make you strong, it makes you bitter. Forgiving does not make you weak, it sets you free. Wise men speak because they have something to say. Fools speak because they have to say something.
Those who died yesterday had a plan for this morning, And those who died this morning had plans for tonight. Don’t take life for granted. In the blink of an eye, everything can change. So forgive often and love with a full heart. You never know when you may not have that chance again. Love everyone and hate no one.
