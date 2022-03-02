The rain came, chilly and blustery. It was Sunday morning and I woke up like an old bear coming out of hibernation, with joints afire. Ken was headed up to spend the day and go to church with his Daddy and I was supposed to play flute at ours.
I don’t know why it takes so long to get ready these days. I used to whup four kids into shape, get everybody fed and dressed and down to business within the space of an hour. When did I get so special?
After eating my obligatory breakfast, I rolled right back into bed, with Pa tucking all the covers around me. The only thing for it was to get warmed up and take the Lord’s admonishment to get a real day of rest. So I did.
One of our sons and his wife and two children are living with us (while they build their house). I could hear my grandchildren’s sweet voices drifting by the door.
Guilt assailed me. I thought of all the things I should be doing — going to church, playing my flute, drawing pictures with my grandkids. But no, I curled over and went back to sleep. I got up several times for basic reasons but returned to my comfy cocoon, finished a book, napped again. The day seemed lost, but I talked to Jesus and turned over a new leaf.
I started out blue and sad, full of pain and worry. I ended up fresh and new, and by Monday I was raring to go. I got more accomplished in a few hours than I do sometimes in a week.
God made us to have a Sabbath, that stopping of our work and all the regular things. I think it builds up over time, if we don’t fully take that day each week to rest, restore, and to meditate on the goodness of God. We usually go to church, but do we really cease and desist the gerbil wheel of our busy lives? Probably, usually not.
God took six days to make the big ole universe and then He rested. When we’re in church, do we stop looking at our phones, stop thinking about all the stuff we have to do next week, stop fussing with our purse? God likes us to be still and know that He’s God. I’m gonna work on that.
