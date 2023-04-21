The Haralson County Sheriff's Office released a statement late Thursday outlining some stolen property that had been recovered on one of the business premises of a county official.
According to a press release issued on Thursday, the HCSO was advised Wednesday that a 5x10 hydraulic dump trailer valued at $5,000 had been stolen from Steadman Road.
Deputies say the complainant also advised that there was a tracking device on the trailer.
Investigators tracked the trailer to the 1450–1650 block of U.S. Highway 78. Deputies started checking the area and did receive consent from a property owner to search their property. While they were searching at that property, they observed what appeared to be the stolen dump trailer behind a repair shop located at 1630 US Highway 78 in. Tallapoosa.
According to the Haralson County Tax Assessor's website, the property — M&M Repair — belongs to Haralson County Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley.
"It's on leased property," Ridley told the Times-Georgian via a phone interview. "I don't know what goes on on the property."
Ridley did say he intended to begin eviction proceedings next week.
According to the press release, investigators obtained a search warrant for the property and they were able to identify and recover the stolen hydraulic dump trailer. Investigators also recovered a 2009 John Deer square hay baler stolen out of Heflin, Ala. and a vehicle that had the VIN removed.
HCSO has not publicly identified a suspect.
Authorities say the case is still under investigation and at this time, and no other information will be released. If anyone has any information in this case, please contact the Haralson County Criminal Investigative Division.
