Haralson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a stolen vehicle missing since June.
On Wednesday, June 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Highway 100 outside of Tallapoosa in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Deputies were advised that a yellow, 2004 Pontiac GTO was stolen from Tallapoosa River next to the Haralson County Water Authority.
According to the victims, the offender, now identified as Jonathan Stephen McCollum, 37, of Tallapoosa had the victims to look for a “lost” friend, then stole the vehicle.
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, deputies were advised that the vehicle had been spotted in the Steadman Road and Mt. Zion Church Road area. Haralson County deputies and investigators searched the entire area looking for the stolen car.
During this time, the owner of the vehicle saw it at State Line Mobile Home Park and called 911 to alert law enforcement.
Deputies and Investigators arrived at the scene and recovered the stolen vehicle. McCollum was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
He is currently being held in the Haralson County Jail with no bond set.
