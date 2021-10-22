By MIMI GENTRY
I have a confession to make. It goes out to all the people my age who were west Georgia teenagers during the late 70’s. Do you remember the Z93 radio show? Steve McCoy in the Morning?
His on-air shtick was to get people to call in and tell jokes. Most of the calls were funny, but there was one that was particularly annoying. Imagine a lounge lizard singer intoning, “This is the Notorious Carrollton Knock-Knocker with another knock-knock joke especially for you!” Then the caller would tell a string of terrible knock-knock jokes, making listeners groan out loud all over the metro Atlanta area.
Here’s the confession. I was the Notorious Carrollton Knock-Knocker (with another knock-knock joke … you get my drift). Other kids at school talked about it, wondering who it could be. Mark Griffin was the only one who guessed and as far as I know, he’s never told anyone else.
I’ve always loved doing funny voices. In the days before caller ID, I was a phone prankster of high degree. Bill and I would sit by the upstairs phone, waiting for mama to go outside. Then we’d dial that old steel rotary phone and prank call our friends and neighbors. Sometimes it was to the A&P. “Do you have Prince Albert in a can? Better let him out before he suffocates.” Sometimes it was just random dial, “This is General Electric calling. Is your refrigerator running? Better go and catch it.” If this was done to you, I solemnly apologize.
One of our favorite pranks was on the WLBB Community Call In radio show. Once there was a rousing discussion on whether or not there should be an official duck crossing at Lake Carroll. Bill and I called in and made quacking noises. We thought the ducks should have a say.
When I grew up, I still did funny voices. You may heard me on the Kimmer Show. Anytime there was a woman in the news, they’d produce a bit and I would try to impersonate the person’s voice — the Governor of Louisiana, Tammy Faye Baker, Sarah Palin. No female voice was safe from my impressions.
You would think that I would have outgrown my funny voices stage, but for the past few weeks, I’ve been at it again, along with some talented voice actors. We’re recording the soundtrack for a puppet show called Grasshopper Tea and the Basement of Wonders.
It’s a project that’s been three years in the making — a traveling puppet show about the history of the west Georgia region, funded by the Community Foundation of West Georgia.
You might wonder why we’d undertake such an endeavor. Well, in west Georgia, our children are taught history on a world, national and state level, but because of time and curriculum limitations, there’s not much time for local history. This limits an important educational aspect for our children, often leaving them ignorant of where they fit in the context of a rich cultural heritage.
Without a strong connection to the place where they are raised, children are more prone to move away, taking their talents, education and energy with them. On a national level, students who go on and get higher levels of education tend to move away from rural areas to get better paying jobs in urban areas and, since the occupational profile in Carroll County skews toward less-skilled workers, that is certainly true here.
The Community Foundation of West Georgia and the Carrollton Center for the Arts wants to help counter this by creating an “edu-tainment” campaign about west Georgia’s local history, specifically designed for third graders. We partnered with local historical researchers; educators and visual & theater artists to create a lavish, humorous puppet show that will instill pride in West Georgia kids and help anchor them to our community.
We’re also excited about being able to show the true diversity of our local history, so that every child sitting in the audience sees historical figures that look like themselves. We’ll be highlighting figures like Chief William McIntosh, Reverend Thomas Dorsey, and Mayhayley Lancaster, the industrialists Mandeville, Sewell and Lovvorn. All the people who made our region what it is today will be living again, in puppet form.
The music has been my favorite part of the production. We’re using all original songs, sung by the historical characters. Mayhayley sings “A Dime and a Dollar.” Reverend Dorsey sings, “Music Makes Me Feel good, How About You?” We even have a bog lemming singing a song about why rodents outlasted the dinosaurs.
The songs were written by local artists and recorded in Southside Studios. All the instruments were played by local musicians and are guaranteed to make your toes tap. The puppets and costumes are extravagant, reflecting the history to meticulous detail and the set (a grandma’s old junky basement) is whimsical and colorful.
All this prep has paid off and on October 30 at noon; we’ll be presenting our work to the public. So if you’re a local history buff, or you have kids that love puppets, come check it out. Tickets are just five bucks and you can get them at the Carrollton Center for the Arts website, or at their box office. One thing for sure, you’ll be hearing some funny voices!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.