Carrollton Police Department officers responded to The Stewart House, on South Street, on June 20, in reference to theft of medication by an employee.
According to a CPD press release, the investigation revealed that part employee Jessica Leanne Smith’s job was to distribute prescribed medications to the residents.
While doing so, Smith, 40, of Heflin, Ala., allegedly took possession of over 100 pills, including Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, for her own use during the month of June, the release said.
According to Georgia Code § 16-13-43, it is unlawful for any person “to acquire or obtain possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, subterfuge, or theft.”
Smith was arrested and charged with three counts of unauthorized distribution of a controlled substance and theft by taking. She was transported to the Carroll County Jail where she remains with no bond set.
Carrollton Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM (facebook.com/carrolltonpd) or by calling 770-834-4451.
