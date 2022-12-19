“Now to each one the manifestation of the Spirit is given for the common good.  To one there is given through the Spirit a message of wisdom, to another a message of knowledge by means of the same Spirit, to another faith by the same Spirit, to another gifts of healing by that one Spirit,  to another miraculous powers, to another prophecy…” 1 Corinthians 12

God gave each of us a gift that we may realize or be unaware of. Some children as young as four discover their gift. Some people die without ever knowing their gift.

Trending Videos