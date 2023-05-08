The family is saddened to announce the passing of Steven Wayne Deese, 64, of Bowdon, Ga on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Steve was born June 28, 1958 at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Ga to the late Hugh Millard Deese Jr. and Jennavie Brown Deese.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 6:02 pm
Hewas preceded in death by his father, Hugh M. Deese Jr.; his mother, Jennavie B. Deese; his sister, Sarah L. Deese; and his brother-in-law Mike, Ballentine.
Steve is survived by many loving family members including his wife; Angela Deese; his daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon and Derek Crowe and Bobbi Sue and Joe Reese; his son, Steve M.H. Deese; his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Steve Pierce; his brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Tammy Deese; and eight grandchildren of whom he was so proud: Blake, Ethan, Riley, Mackenzie, Cameron, Kennadie, Avery, and Annalyse. Steve was blessed with many family members including bonus children, bonus grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends that will miss him greatly as Steve never met a stranger. Steve was known for his kindness and friendly spirit. From the employees at local gas stations, visiting his favorite stores, or a stranger that he had just met, Steve would quickly gain a new friend in a matter of minutes with his warm smile. He was a beloved father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren and loved hearing and being a part of their sports, academics, and activities. Steve loved Nascar and spending time with his brother and sisters at local dirt track races. Steve was a 1976 Bowdon High School graduate. He will be greatly missed and his loving spirit will be carried on.
A gathering of friends and family will be held for the visitation of Steve on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, Ga from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Carrolton, Ga. Reverend Jamie Beam will officiate. Following the service, Steve will be laid to rest at Antioch Baptist Church cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
