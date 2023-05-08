Steven Wayne Deese

The family is saddened to announce the passing of Steven Wayne Deese, 64, of Bowdon, Ga on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Steve was born June 28, 1958 at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Ga to the late Hugh Millard Deese Jr. and Jennavie Brown Deese.

